Wigan half-back Jarrod Sammut set to miss St Helens season opener

Jarrod Sammut impressed last season at London Broncos

Wigan's new signing Jarrod Sammut is set to miss the start of the season after being given a two-match penalty notice for making contact with a referee.

Sammut, who has joined the reigning Super League champions on a two-year deal from London Broncos, is alleged to have clashed with Liam Moore in the 38th minute of last Sunday's friendly at Salford.

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors Live on

If he accepts the ban, he will miss Wigan's opening game at St Helens, live on Sky Sports Arena next Thursday, and the Warriors' home match against Leeds on Friday February 8.

Meanwhile, Hull half-back Jake Connor has been handed a one-match penalty notice for using foul and abusive language to a match official, but his club say they will fight the charge.

England international Jake Connor could miss the Hull derby

Connor was sin-binned for dissent during his club's friendly at St Helens last weekend.

If Hull fail to overturn the charge, Connor will miss the derby at Hull KR, live on Sky Sports Arena next Friday. The hearing is set to take place next Tuesday.

Hull K R vs Hull FC Live on

Hull are already likely to be without half-back Albert Kelly due to a shoulder injury.