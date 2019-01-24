Adrian Lam and Wigan targeting back-to-back wins

Adrian lam relishing the challenge with Wigan

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam does not believe this is a transitional period for the Warriors after succeeding Shaun Wane at the DW Stadium.

Wane left the Warriors in October 2018 after guiding the club to a Grand Final victory over Warrington, in order to join Scottish Rugby as high-performance coach.

Former Wigan halfback Lam will coach the team on an interim basis in the 2019 season before Shaun Edwards takes charge in 2020 after fulfilling his commitments with Wales.

Speaking at the Super League launch at Old Trafford, Lam says that as far as he and the players are concerned, it is business as usual and he believes there is no reason why they cannot defend their title.

"I understand my role - some people are talking about this a transitional period for the club but I don't believe that," Lam told Sky Sports.

"Tell the likes of Sean O'Loughlin - who is retiring at the end of the year - that this is a transitional year. That does not sit well with him or me. Wigan is a great club that has been historically successful. There is no reason why we can't go back-to back this year. It will take a lot of work but I am hoping to pass my philosophy off coaching over to the boys and improve in certain areas."

Attack is one area that lam wants to work on and believes that a combination of what worked in 2018 and his new ideas will make Wigan very difficult to beat.

"We will hold onto what worked well for them in 2018 but will build blocks of what I think will work for them as well. If that all comes together - look out!

"Once the weather dries up I am looking to play a more flamboyant style of rugby - that means throwing the ball around. People's perception is that Wigan are a little bit conservative in the attack area and that is an area I really want to put my mark on.

New rules

2019 sees a few new rules including golden point and shot clock introduced which have both been running in the NRL for a number of years. Lam believes that the new rules will certainly add to the drama of Super League and will benefit Wigan.

"I think the new rules will enhance the competition - I think the big one is the interchange from 10 down to eight. We feel that will suit our club better than any. We are not the biggest team in the comp but we do have a mobile and agile pack.

We also feel that the shot clock will speed up the game again, we feel that will suit us."

Wigan face St Helens in the opening game of the season and Lam knows it is a special game to kick-off with.

"It's exciting, preseason gone quick and we are one week away from playing St Helens in a local derby which both sets of fans love because there is a lot of hate their too!

I'm looking forward to the challenge - they finished the season last year in terms that they did not see coming and will be disappointed with that. They have recruited well in the off season too and will want to make that right, but t is an opportunity for us to show that we are the reigning premiers."