2019 Women's Super League fixtures announced to mark International Women's Day

Launch of the 2019 Women's Super League

Women's Rugby League will be bigger and better than ever in 2019 - kicking off with a blockbuster opening Sunday on April 7.

Wigan Warriors, who were Women's Super League Champions in 2018, will launch their title defence at home to local rivals St Helens

Newcomers to Super League, Wakefield Trinity, will make their debut with a tough trip to Emerald Headingley Stadium to face the Challenge Cup holders Leeds Rhinos.

Elsewhere in Round One, York City Knights will face Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls welcome Featherstone Rovers to Odsal Stadium as part of a double header fixture which will also see Bradford Bulls men's side take on Dewsbury Rams in the Betfred Championship.

Gemma Walsh with the trophy Wigan won in 2018

In both Women's Super League and Championship, each team will play each other home and away over 14 rounds of the regular season. In League 1, as nine clubs are involved in the competition, clubs will have a number of bye weeks during the season.

The Super League season, along with the Championship and League 1, will begin on April 7 and end on September 29.

The top four teams in Women's Super League and Women's Championship will then enter into semi-final play-offs, with first place playing fourth and second playing third, before the Women's Super League Grand Final and Championship Grand Final both take place on Sunday, October 13 at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Opening rounds of the Women's Super League

Round 1

April 7: Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

April 7: Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers

April 7: Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity

April 7: York City Knights vs Castleford Tigers

Round 2

April 14: Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers

April 14: York City Knights vs Wakefield Trinity

April 14: Featherstone Rovers vs Leeds Rhinos

April 14: St Helens vs Bradford Bulls

Round 3

April 28: York City Knights vs Wigan Warriors

April 28: Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos

April 28: Bradford Bulls vs Wakefield Trinity

April 28: St Helens vs Featherstone Rovers

Round 4

May 12: Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos

May 12: York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls

May 12: Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

May 12: Wakefield Trinity vs Featherstone Rovers

