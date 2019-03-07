Friday's Super League team news

Liam Marshall returns to the Wigan squad for the visit of Huddersfield

Team news for Friday's three Super League clashes, including Huddersfield's visit to Wigan on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants (7.45pm, Sky Sports Arena)

Wigan winger Dom Manfredi is set to make his first appearance of the season in place of Tom Davies, while fellow winger Liam Marshall is also back, along with forwards Gabe Hamlin and Ben Flower who all missed the defeat by London. Half-back Jarrod Sammut is left out and centre Chris Hankinson stands by in case Dan Sarginson fails to recover from a thigh injury.

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford recalls winger Akuila Uate, with Darnell McIntosh reverting to full-back in place of Scott Grix, and forward Sebastine Ikahihifo in place of the injured Adam Walne. Lee Gaskell, Joe Wardle and Oliver Roberts are also set to return.

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Gabe Hamlin, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Liam Paisley, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Huddersfield Giants' 19-man squad: Matt Frawley, Lee Gaskell, Sam Hewitt, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Jermaine McGillvary, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Aaron Murphy, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Roberts, Innes Senior, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jordan Turner, Akuila Uate, Jake Wardle, Joe Wardle.

Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos (7.45pm)

Hull are boosted by the return from suspension of prop Scott Taylor while full-back Jamie Shaul has recovered from concussion and takes over from Jake Connor, who is out with a knee injury. Winger Ratu Naulago is set to make his home debut after scoring three tries in consecutive away games.

Leeds are set to give a first appearance of the season to centre Harry Newman after ruling skipper Kallum Watkins out with a bruised knee. Full-back Jack Walker returns after missing the defeat by Wakefield with a hamstring injury and second rower Carl Ablett is set to make his first appearance of the season.

Hull FC's 19-man squad: Gareth Ellis, Bureta Faraimo, Josh Griffin, Dean Hadley, Danny Houghton, Albert Kelly, Jordan Lane, Jez Litten, Sika Manu, Masi Matongo, Mark Minichiello, Ratu Naulago, Mickey Paea, Jamie Shaul, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Jordan Thompson, Carlos Tuimavave, Joe Westerman.

Leeds Rhinos' 19-man squad: Carl Ablett, Tom Briscoe, Adam Cuthbertson, James Donaldson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Ash Handley, Konrad Hurrell, Tui Lolohea, Trent Merrin, Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Parcell, Nathaniel Peteru, Brad Singleton, Cameron Smith, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker.

St Helens vs London Broncos (7.45pm)

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook recalls centre Kevin Naiqama in place of Matty Costello after recovering from a head knock in the only change to the team that beat Salford.

London coach Danny Ward is forced to ring the changes after losing Kieran Dixon, James Cunningham, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan and skipper Jay Pitts to injury. Matt Davis, who has rejoined the club on loan from Warrington, is set to make his Super League debut and could be joined by Jacob Ogden and James Meadows.

St Helens' 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Kevin Naiqama, Joseph Paulo, Mark Percival, Dom Peyroux, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Alex Walmsley.

London Broncos' 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, Rob Butler, Matt Davis, Matty Fleming, Matt Fozard, Matty Gee, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Will Lovell, James Meadows, Jacob Ogden, Eloi Pelissier, Greg Richards, Morgan Smith, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates.