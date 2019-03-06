Wigan Warriors' two-point deduction been suspended until 2020 after appeal

Wigan's two-point deduction for breaching Super League's salary cap has been upheld but suspended for 12 months on appeal.

The Super League champions will have two points added to this season's total which will lift them up to 10th in the table.

That deduction will automatically be activated if Wigan commit a further breach of the Finite Salary Cap in that period.

The RFL said in a statement: "It is good to have this matter resolved, after this second independent hearing following the initial independent tribunal in January. The RFL will continue to police the salary cap in agreement with the Super League clubs."

The Warriors took their case to arbitration service Sport Resolutions after being punished by an independent tribunal appointed by the Rugby Football League.

The outcome of the appeal effectively means the champions' points have been restored, although they have been ordered to pay a fine of £5,000 and costs of £2,000 for the original hearing.