Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 3?
By Sky Sports Rugby League
Last Updated: 26/02/19 1:35pm
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 3 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...
The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.
A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.
The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.
The Panel votes from Round 3 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...
Wakefield Trinity 22-12 Catalans Dragons
3pts - Danny Brough
2pts - Matty Ashurst
1pt - Bill Tupou
Huddersfield Giants 20-32 Warrington Wolves
3pts - Blake Austin
2pts - Ryan Atkins
1pt - Josh Charnley
St Helens 27-22 Leeds Rhinos
3pts - Alex Walmsley
2pts - James Roby
1pt - Konrad Hurrell
Hull KR 22-24 Salford Red Devils
3pts - Robert Lui
2pts - Junior Sa'u
1pt - George Lawler
London Broncos 6-40 Castleford Tigers
3pts - Jake Trueman
2pts - Paul McShane
1pt - Peter Mata'utia
Wigan Warriors 22-23 Hull FC
3pts - Jamie Shaul
2pts - Danny Houghton
1pt - Marc Sneyd
Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard
|James Roby
|St Helens
|8
|Jamie Shaul
|Hull FC
|6
|Paul McShane
|Castleford Tigers
|6
|Jake Trueman
|Castleford Tigers
|4
|Niall Evalds
|Salford Red Devils
|4
|Stefan Ratchford
|Warrington Wolves
|4
|Alex Walker
|London Broncos
|3
|Alex Walmsley
|St Helens
|3
|Blake Austin
|Warrington Wolves
|3
|Danny Brough
|Wakefield Trinity
|3