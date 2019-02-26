Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 3?

Warrington's Blake Austin was among the Man of Steel high-point scorers from Super League's Round 3

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 3 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 3 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...

3pts - Danny Brough

Danny Brough capped his 500th career appearance with fine performance for Catalans

2pts - Matty Ashurst

1pt - Bill Tupou

3pts - Blake Austin

Blake Austin goes over to score for Warrington against Huddersfield

2pts - Ryan Atkins

1pt - Josh Charnley

3pts - Alex Walmsley

Alex Walmsley put in a superb display as St Helens beat Leeds

2pts - James Roby

1pt - Konrad Hurrell

3pts - Robert Lui

Rober Lui was the panel's standout from Salford's victory away at Hull KR

2pts - Junior Sa'u

1pt - George Lawler

3pts - Jake Trueman

Castleford's Jake Trueman took the man of the match position after their win over London

2pts - Paul McShane

1pt - Peter Mata'utia

3pts - Jamie Shaul

Jamie Shaul took the maximum points following Hull's dramatic victory at the DW Stadium

2pts - Danny Houghton

1pt - Marc Sneyd

Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard