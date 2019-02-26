Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 3?

Super League News

Last Updated: 26/02/19 1:35pm

Warrington's Blake Austin was among the Man of Steel high-point scorers from Super League's Round 3
Warrington's Blake Austin was among the Man of Steel high-point scorers from Super League's Round 3

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 3 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 3 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...

Wakefield Trinity 22-12 Catalans Dragons

3pts - Danny Brough

Danny Brough capped his 500th career appearance with fine performance for Catalans
2pts - Matty Ashurst

1pt - Bill Tupou

Huddersfield Giants 20-32 Warrington Wolves

3pts - Blake Austin

Blake Austin goes over to score for Warrington against Huddersfield
2pts - Ryan Atkins

1pt - Josh Charnley

St Helens 27-22 Leeds Rhinos

3pts - Alex Walmsley

Alex Walmsley put in a superb display as St Helens beat Leeds
2pts - James Roby

1pt - Konrad Hurrell

Hull KR 22-24 Salford Red Devils

3pts - Robert Lui

Rober Lui was the panel's standout from Salford's victory away at Hull KR
2pts - Junior Sa'u

1pt - George Lawler

London Broncos 6-40 Castleford Tigers

3pts - Jake Trueman

Castleford's Jake Trueman took the man of the match position after their win over London
2pts - Paul McShane

1pt - Peter Mata'utia

Wigan Warriors 22-23 Hull FC

3pts - Jamie Shaul

Jamie Shaul took the maximum points following Hull's dramatic victory at the DW Stadium
2pts - Danny Houghton

1pt - Marc Sneyd

Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard

James RobySt Helens8
Jamie ShaulHull FC6
Paul McShaneCastleford Tigers6
Jake TruemanCastleford Tigers4
Niall EvaldsSalford Red Devils4
Stefan RatchfordWarrington Wolves4
Alex WalkerLondon Broncos3
Alex WalmsleySt Helens3
Blake AustinWarrington Wolves3
Danny BroughWakefield Trinity3

