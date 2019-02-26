Toronto Wolfpack founder planning second North American Rugby League team

Toronto Wolfpack earned promotion to the Championship in their first season after joining League One in 2017

Toronto Wolfpack founder Eric Perez has revealed he is attempting to launch a second North American team within the English rugby league system.

Canadian Perez, whose single-mindedness paved the way for the Wolfpack's admission to the Rugby Football League's pyramid structure ahead of the 2017 season, remains a shareholder but no longer has any active involvement in the club as they edge ever closer to Super League.

Perez says his latest target will be in Canada or the United States, although not in competition with New York, who submitted a bid to the Rugby Football League nearly 18 months ago.

Toronto are top of the Championship after four games of the new season

"I am working on getting a second team going in another city," Perez said.

"I'd rather not divulge that city because, if it ever does come to fruition, I'd like it to be a surprise, kind of like Toronto was.

"It's not Hamilton or any of these places that have been speculated. Maybe it's better to go somewhere further just to have a bit of spread on the teams but it's definitely not in competition with New York."

The New York bid, led by Huddersfield-based entrepreneur Ricky Wilby, is now two years in the making and - after initially getting themselves ready to enter in 2019 - the consortium accept time is fast running out if they are to make the starting line-up in 2020.

The USA is the host nation for the 2025 Rugby League World Cup

Like Toronto, the New York backers say they are prepared to fund all travel and accommodation costs for visiting teams and flew an RFL delegation out for a fact-finding mission 12 months ago.

Wilby and Perez are both happy to follow the Wolfpack's example by entering at League One level and Perez believes admitting two more North American clubs could potentially unlock untold riches for the game.

"I think ideally you'd bring in both," he said. "Whenever I've been asked, I've been super supportive of New York. If they have it set up properly there, then why not? It's an amazing market to be in as a sport."

Intriguingly, Perez has also been linked with a move to buy an existing English club, thought to be Hemel, but he declined to offer any confirmation.

Meanwhile, Wilby remains in the dark over the RFL's intentions - almost 18 months since their business plan was handed in at Red Hall - and Perez says he is also unsure about the time scale but both men appear determined not to give up easily.

Perez added: "I don't really know how far I am along right now. There's been so many other things going on in the game. I'm just ticking boxes and working away.

"I've done it before so I can do it again. I've dedicated my life to rugby league. My goal in life is to make rugby league the most popular sport in the world."