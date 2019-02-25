Catalans Dragons' Jodie Broughton suffers fresh injury setback

Jodie Broughton is set to have surgery again following anterior cruciate ligament surgery last year

Catalans Dragons winger Jodie Broughton is facing another lengthy lay-off with a ruptured biceps tendon.

The 31-year-old former Salford and Huddersfield player, who missed the last two months of the 2018 season with a serious knee injury, is due to undergo surgery in Perpignan on Monday.

Broughton sat out the start of the 2019 campaign after having surgery for anterior cruciate ligament damage sustained in the Dragons' defeat at Wigan last July.

He was on the comeback trail when he suffered his latest injury setback during his club's reserve team game at Albi last Saturday.

The Catalans are still waiting to discover the extent of the injury to David Mead, who was carried off on a stretcher during his side's 22-12 defeat at Wakefield last Thursday with a hip/pelvis injury.

The double injury blow will almost certainly pave the way for France Test winger Fouad Yaha to make his return in the Dragons' home game against Warrington on Saturday.

Yaha, 22, left the Super League club after their Challenge Cup triumph in August to try his hand at rugby union with Agen, but returned to his old club a week ago after signing a two-year contract.