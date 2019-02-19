Wigan forward Liam Farrell ruled out for four months with pectoral muscle tear

Liam Farrell will miss four months for Wigan

Wigan forward Liam Farrell is facing a four-month lay-off after being told he needs surgery for a pectoral muscle tear.

The 28-year-old England second rower sustained the injury in the 50th minute of the Super League champions' defeat by Sydney Roosters in the Betfred World Club Challenge on Sunday.

Warriors head coach Adrian Lam said: "It's a blow, as Liam is a quality player and he is part of our leadership group, but injuries are part and parcel of a sport as tough as rugby league and his misfortune presents another member of our squad with an opportunity to contribute.

"We'll support Liam throughout this process and get him on the road to recovery as soon as possible."

2:08 Highlights from the World Club Challenge as Sydney Roosters beat Wigan at the DW Stadium Highlights from the World Club Challenge as Sydney Roosters beat Wigan at the DW Stadium

Wigan were defeated 20-8 by Roosters, as Brett Morris scored a hat-trick at the DW Stadium.

The Roosters' victory, which followed their 36-14 win over the Warriors in Sydney in 2014, is the 12th by Australian clubs going back to 1987 and a ninth in the last 11 years.