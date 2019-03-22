Super League team news - Huddersfield, Hull KR, London Broncos, Hull FC, Salford & Wigan

Salford's Adam Walker could make his home debut on Sunday following a 14-month drugs ban

All the rest of the Super League team news ahead of Huddersfield vs Hull KR, London vs Hull FC and Salford vs Wigan.

Warrington Wolves kicked off the latest round of Super League action on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, with a thrilling 34-32 victory over Wakefield.

On Friday, Castleford host St Helens at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, live on Sky Sports Arena, while Saturday sees Catalans host Leeds also in front of the Sky cameras - live on Sky Sports Action from 5.05pm.

Here's the team news for the rest of this week's Super League games...

Huddersfield vs Hull KR (Friday, KO 7.45pm)

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford has been able to name only 18 players in his initial squad after losing nine members of his squad to injury.

Former Huddersfield hooker Shaun Lunt is expected to make his first appearance of the season for Hull KR after recovering from illness and fit-again prop Robbie Mulhern takes over from Mitch Garbutt, who is ruled out with concussion, while second rower Kane Linnett is sidelined with a pectoral injury.

Tim Sheens has announced his 19-man squad to face Huddersfield this Friday night in the seventh round of the Super League, at the John Smiths Stadium.





Last season: Hull KR 37-10 Huddersfield, Huddersfield 6-38 Hull KR.

Last six league matches: Huddersfield LLLLWL; Hull KR LWLLWL.

Top try scorers: Kruise Leeming, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner & Akuila Uate (Huddersfield) 2; Craig Hall (Hull KR) 4.

Top goal scorers: Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield) 7; Craig Hall (Hull KR) 6.

Catalans Dragons vs Leeds (Saturday, KO 5.05pm)

Catalans are set to give a debut to Sam Kasiano in place of front-rower Sam Moa, who is ruled out through concussion. The Dragons have also lost back-row forwards Greg Bird and Benjamin Jullien to injury and coach Steve McNamara will give hooker Alrix Da Costa a late fitness test.

Steve McNamara has named the squad for the Saturday game against Leeds





Leeds welcome back captain Kallum Watkins from a two-match absence with a bruised knee but prop Adam Cuthbertson is out with an ankle injury. Brad Dwyer, Cameron Smith and Brad Singleton are in contention for a recall and teenage prop Tom Holroyd keeps his place in the squad after making his first appearance of the season against London.

Leeds Rhinos welcome back skipper Kallum Watkins for this Saturday's Betfred Super League game at Catalans Dragons after the skipper missed two games with a knee injury.

Last season: Leeds 25-28 Catalans Dragons, Catalans Dragons 33-20 Leeds.

Last six league matches: Catalans Dragons LWLWLW; Leeds LWLLLL.

Top try scorers: Brayden Wiliame (Catalans Dragons) 4; Ash Handley (Leeds) 5.

Top goal scorers: Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 15; Tuimoala Lolohea (Leeds) 17.

London Broncos vs Hull FC (Sunday, KO 3pm)

London coach Danny Ward recalls scrum-half Morgan Smith alongside former Hull player Jordan Abdull after losing James Cunningham with an ankle injury in the win at Leeds.

Hull have prop Mickey Paea back from a rib injury but loose forward Joe Westerman is out with a collarbone and sternum injury and second-rower Mark Minichiello will miss the trip to London for family reasons. There are call-ups for England academy centre Cameron Scott and utility forward Danny Washbrook.

Last season: No corresponding fixture.

Last six league matches: London Broncos LLLWLW; Hull LLWWWL.

Top try scorers: Eddie Battye & Rhys Williams (London Broncos) 3; Ratu Naulago & Joe Westerman (Hull) 4.

Top goal scorers: Kieran Dixon (London Broncos) 13; Marc Sneyd (Hull) 20.

Salford vs Wigan (Sunday, KO 3pm)

Salford coach Ian Watson could hand home debuts to front-row forwards Adam Walker, who made his return from a 14-month drug ban at Castleford last Sunday, and Adam Lawton.

Head Coach Ian Watson has named his 19-man squad for Sunday's game against Wigan.





Wigan welcome back winger Joe Burgess after 11 months out with a knee injury while fellow wingmen Dom Manfredi and Liam Marshall are also fit again after missing the defeat at Warrington with mouth and knee injuries. Prop Ben Flower also returns but winger or full-back Morgan Escare was injured in training.

Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad to face Salford on Sunday in the Super League!

Last season: Wigan 30-0 Salford, Salford 12-40 Wigan.

Last six league matches: Salford WLWLWL; Wigan LWLLLL.

Top try scorers: Niall Evalds & Ken Sio (Salford) 5; Ben Flower (Wigan) 3.

Top goal scorers: Ken Sio (Salford) 13; Zak Hardaker (Wigan) 15.