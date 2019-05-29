Hull FC sign St Helens winger Adam Swift on two-year deal

Swift has joined Hull on a two-year deal

Adam Swift has signed for Hull FC from St Helens on a two-year deal from next season.

The 26-year-old will join Lee Radford's side for the 2020 campaign, bringing his eight-year spell with the Saints to an end.

A Grand Final winner in 2014, the winger becomes Radford's second signing ahead of next season, following last week's announcement that Salford back-rower Josh Jones would be joining Hull.

Speaking to Hull FC's website, Swift said: "I'm buzzing - I am over the moon! I can't wait to get started and rip into the 2020 season with the boys.

"Coming from a rugby town into another one, I'm excited to see what the fans give.

Josh Jones in action for Salford against Hull Kingston Rovers

"Meeting Lee, he's a really good coach and humble bloke. The vision he has for the team in the next couple of years is really exciting.

"When I come over to Hull next season I can get the chance to play regularly and that's an opportunity I will take with both hands because I want to get over the whitewash and score some tries."

Swift has scored 99 tries in 141 career appearances, including 86 tries for St Helens.

Hull FC vs Catalans Dragons Live on

Troubled by injury this season, Swift still has four tries in his three appearances so far.

Radford said: "Adam is a really good addition to the squad because it's so hard to come by available English players of his calibre.

"He's got a great try-scoring ratio, but it's his work from back field which has really impressed me.

"He has notoriously caused us problems in the past, so it will be great to have him doing that sort of stuff on our side.

"Adam has tasted success with his home town club before and hopefully he will taste some more in a Black & White jersey.

"I have been impressed with how Adam has come across during negotiations and I'm confident that he will become a valuable member of the squad."