RFL defends judicial system after Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell's criticism

Joel Tomkins is banned for Hull KR's Challenge Cup tie at home to Warrington

The Rugby Football League has defended its judicial system following stinging criticism from Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell.

Hudgell described Rovers' failure to overturn a one-match ban imposed on captain Joel Tomkins for an alleged crusher tackle on Krisnan Inu in Sunday's Magic Weekend victory over Salford as "selective justice".

Tomkins, who was joined at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday by Hudgell and head coach Tim Sheens, will miss his club's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Hudgell, who was on a working panel appointed to review the disciplinary system ahead of the 2018 season, says he was left baffled by the explanation for the charge, and accused the disciplinary panel of making it up "on the hoof".

He also singled out for criticism match review panel member Paul Cullen, a former Warrington player and coach.

"I'm very concerned when we leave Paul Cullen and his department to deliver this selective justice," Hudgell said in a statement. "There's nothing wrong with the system, just some of the people in it."

The comments prompted a response from the governing body.

An RFL statement said: "Clubs will never agree with every decision of the panel, but we always hope that club officials will respect the disciplinary process and the integrity of individual panel members.

Former Warrington head coach Paul Cullen is a member of the match review panel

"Officials and supporters are reminded that the match review panel and the disciplinary tribunal are independent, the findings of this two-stage process are transparent and published on the RFL website, and processes are under constant peer-review.

"The panel and its processes were reviewed during 2017 by a working group which included senior representatives from both Super League and Championship clubs who commended the quality of the work.

"The individuals involved on the match review panel and the disciplinary tribunal all bring considerable expertise, including experience of playing or officiating at the highest level.

"The disciplinary tribunals are chaired by current or former judges.

"Members of both the match review panel and the disciplinary panel work on behalf of the whole sport, to give back to the sport, and they have and deserve our full respect and support."