Pressure is on relegation rivals, says London Broncos prop Olsi Krasniqi

London Broncos prop Olsi Krasniqi says his side are playing without pressure as the Super League relegation battle hots up.

Krasniqi and Alex Walker, two of the London Broncos' brightest stars, spoke to Sky Sports News on Monday, less than 48 hours after their impressive 30-12 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

The Broncos are locked on 12 points with Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR but only six points separate them and fifth-placed Castleford Tigers ahead of their game against the Robins on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

"It's not been a bad season, all being considered," Krasniqi said. "I know we're sitting at the foot of the table at the moment, but we've competed pretty well.

"To be this far into the season and to still be within touching distance is a good thing for us and we've still got to play a few of the teams around us.

"We've got Hull KR this Thursday, we've still got Leeds to play again and a couple of the others so there's definitely a lot to play for.

"We've not got much to lose, the club haven't spent anywhere near the cap and the pressure isn't on us. The pressure is on teams like Leeds and Wigan who are struggling towards the bottom.

"No one is really expecting us to do anything, and I think that took quite a lot of pressure off us as well."

It is the first time in London's 40-year existence that they have beaten Leeds, Wigan and St Helens all in the same season, and the resounding win against Catalans added to the wave of optimism sweeping through the Broncos.

Following a somewhat nomadic existence, London have settled at their Ealing base and have so far secured six league wins since returning to the Betfred Super League following a four-year absence.

With many academy players playing week in, week out, Walker admits it's a happy camp to be part of at present.

"Danny Ward lets us play with a smile on our faces," he said. "He's very laid-back and brings the best out of us.

"The way we're thinking at the moment is that each week is our biggest game of the season, and that's the mindset we need to have.

"I wouldn't say Thursday is 'must win' as there's still a lot of games to go, but it's the attitude we need."

London lost the reverse fixture 22-12 in February as Mitch Garbutt ran in two tries to continue Hull's good start to the season, but Tony Smith has since replaced Tim Sheens as head coach.

"They seem to be playing a lot differently now," Krasniqi added. "They've got a new coach that has come in and he'll be bring his own philosophies.

"The players will be playing their best to make sure they impress him and make sure they get the two points as well.

"What we've shown is that we're willing to work hard for each other, so we need to continue doing that and make sure we turn up on the day."