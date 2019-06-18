Super League Round 18 Man of Steel picks

Albert Kelly was Hull FC's star man in the win over Castleford Tigers

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 18 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches, including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, and 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players - three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the awards ceremony in October.

The panel votes from Round 18 of the Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that.

Castleford Tigers 18-31 Hull FC

2:13 Highlights as Hull FC beat Castleford 31-18 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle Highlights as Hull FC beat Castleford 31-18 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle

3 points - Albert Kelly

2 pts - Ratu Naulago

1 pt - Marc Sneyd

Hull half-back Kelly picked up his second maximum haul of Man of Steel points in as many weeks after scoring a hat-trick of tries to help his side to an important away victory.

Allied to that scoring feat, he make 116 metres, three tackle busts and three attacking kicks.

Leeds Rhinos 14-32 Wigan Warriors

Leeds' Trent Merrin picked up maximum points from the judging panel

3 points - Trent Merrin

2 pts - Sam Powell

1 pt - Brad Dwyer

Despite being on the losing team, Leeds back row Merrin picked up three points from the judging panel.

He made big contributions on both sides of the ball for the Rhinos, making 42 tackles, 124 metres and scoring a consolation try.

St Helens 38-2 Huddersfield Giants

1:22 Highlights from St Helens' dominant 38-2 victory over Huddersfield on Friday Highlights from St Helens' dominant 38-2 victory over Huddersfield on Friday

3 points - Alex Walmsley

2 pts - Theo Fages

1 pt - Luke Thompson

St Helens forward Walmsley moved into the top 10 of the Man of Steel standings on the back of his third three-point haul of the 2019 Super League season.

He played a huge role in Saints' win with the ball in hand, making 122 metres and busting six tackles.

Hull KR 16-14 Warrington Wolves

1:40 Highlights from KCOM Craven Park where Ryan Shaw converted a late Adam Quinlan try to hand Hull KR a win over Wolves Highlights from KCOM Craven Park where Ryan Shaw converted a late Adam Quinlan try to hand Hull KR a win over Wolves

3 points - Adam Quinlan

2 pts - Mitch Garbutt

1 pt - Toby King

Quinlan's return to action for Rovers saw him grab the headlines with the match-winning try, but that was not his only contribution to the victory.

The full-back made seven tackle busts and covered 165 metres in his first game after nine months on the sidelines.

Catalans Dragons 12-30 London Broncos

2:36 London Broncos kept the relegation fight alive by winning 30-12 away from home against Catalans Dragons London Broncos kept the relegation fight alive by winning 30-12 away from home against Catalans Dragons

3 points - Jordan Abdull

2 pts - Fouad Yaha

1 pt - Kieran Dixon

Half-back Abdull's influence extended beyond scoring a try as the Broncos recorded a memorable win away to the Catalans.

He set up two scores as well, along with making four attacking kicks and six tackle busts.

Salford Red Devils 44-20 Wakefield Trinity

2:10 Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Salford and Wakefield Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Salford and Wakefield

3 points - Jackson Hastings

2 pts - Robert Lui

1 pt - Josh Jones

Half-back Hastings again underlined his importance to Salford with a stand-out display against Trinity.

He was on hand to assist two of the Red Devils' tries, covered 153 metres with the ball in hand, made seven tackle busts and put in two attacking kicks.

Man of Steel top 10

Warrington's Blake Austin still leads the Man of Steel standings

1. Blake Austin (24 pts)

2. David Fifita (18 pts)

3. Jackson Hastings (18 pts)

4. Liam Watts (17 pts)

5. Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)

6. Albert Kelly (14 pts)

7. James Roby (14 pts)

8. Marc Sneyd (14 pts)

9 Lachlan Coote (14 pts)

10. Alex Walmsley (12 pts)