St Helens 23-6 Salford: Super League 2019 Grand Final player ratings

4:04 Highlights from the 2019 Super League Grand Final where St Helens beat Salford 23-6 at Old Trafford Highlights from the 2019 Super League Grand Final where St Helens beat Salford 23-6 at Old Trafford

St Helens clinched their first Super League Grand final success since 2014 on Saturday as a classy performance saw off Salford 23-6 at Old Trafford.

Find out how each individual player rated from the occasion below...

St Helens

Lachlan Coote 8/10: Defensively sound, collecting a number of bombs effortlessly, and faultless kicking, splitting the posts with all five attempts.

St Helens' Lachlan Coote kicked really well all evening in a composed performance

Tommy Makinson 7/10: Seemed inhibited after landing awkwardly on his right arm early in the second half but split the posts with a 40-metre drop goal.

Kevin Naiqama 7/10: Set the tone for Saints' dominance in the first quarter with a heavy hit on Lee Mossop and never let up in intensity.

Mark Percival 7/10: Produced a moment of magic by racing on to his own grubber for the telling third try.

0:11 Mark Percival scored the first points of the second half with a superb solo try Mark Percival scored the first points of the second half with a superb solo try

Regan Grace 6/10: The wiry winger troubled Salford with his pace and his slipperiness although he was a virtual pedestrian for the second half.

Jonny Lomax 6/10: A couple of incisive breaks apart, a relatively quiet night for the Saints stand-off.

Theo Fages 6/10: As with Lomax, the scrum-half performed competently but did not set the pulses racing.

Alex Walmsley 8/10: Driving run and astute short pass led to the opening try of the match. Difficult to stop the powerhouse prop when he gets on a roll.

2:20 A triumphant Alex Walmsley reveals he had some doubts he would ever play rugby league again A triumphant Alex Walmsley reveals he had some doubts he would ever play rugby league again

James Roby 7/10: Some clever footwork allowed a deft inside pass to Zeb Taia for Saints' second try. Remains the league's standout hooker.

Luke Thompson 8/10: A tireless display from the England international, constantly keeping Salford on the back foot.

1:20 Luke Thompson is the first prop since 1992 to win the man-of-the-match award in the Super League Grand Final Luke Thompson is the first prop since 1992 to win the man-of-the-match award in the Super League Grand Final

Zeb Taia 7/10: Another spirited performance from the second rower, who capped an all-action display with a try.

0:20 Zeb Taia scores St Helens' second try of the night against the Red Devils Zeb Taia scores St Helens' second try of the night against the Red Devils

Dominique Peyroux 6/10: Industrious enough without making a lasting impression.

Morgan Knowles 7/10: Took advantage of a small gap in Salford's defence after collecting Walmsley's short pass to break the deadlock after a quarter of an hour.

0:21 Morgan Knowles scores St Helens' first try Morgan Knowles scores St Helens' first try

Interchanges

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 7/10: Made an impact off the bench, keeping Saints on the front foot.

Kyle Amor 7/10: The veteran may not be first choice but he did not let anyone down here.

Jack Ashworth 6/10: Perhaps fortunate to avoid punishment after appearing to make head-to-head contact with Krisnan Inu.

Aaron Smith 6/10: Unable to make an impact and fortunate to avoid giving a penalty away on his own try-line when forcing a key Gil Dudson knock on.

Salford

Niall Evalds 6/10: Not much of a threat going forward but defensively solid.

Ken Sio 5/10: His inability to gather a high ball, albeit under some pressure, led to Saints' second try of the night.

Kris Welham 6/10: Showed plenty of endeavour but faded as the game wore on.

Jake Bibby 7/10: Coolly collected Hastings' pass to dive over and get Salford back into the contest.

0:24 Jake Bibby responded for Salford in the Grand Final against St Helens Jake Bibby responded for Salford in the Grand Final against St Helens

Krisnan Inu 6/10: Bore the brunt of a couple of heavy tackles but refused to wilt.

Tuimoala Lolohea 7/10: Provided the impetus for Salford's first-half fightback, even if his try after an inventive jinking run was chalked off.

Jackson Hastings 7/10: Super League's Man of Steel provided an inch-perfect pass for Bibby's try but his high balls lacked penetration.

1:13 Salford's Jackson Hastings says that the Red Devils threw everything they could at St Helens Salford's Jackson Hastings says that the Red Devils threw everything they could at St Helens

Lee Mossop 6/10: Dropped the ball deep in his own half moments after kick-off, inviting some early pressure from Saints.

Logan Tomkins 6/10: His obstruction led to Lolohea's try being scrubbed while he lacked the inventiveness of Saints counterpart Roby as Salford subsided after the interval.

Gil Dudson 6/10: Unnecessarily caught Thompson high, leading to a penalty which moved Saints 14 points ahead.

Josh Jones 7/10: Enthusiastic and willing, this was not the way the Hull-bound second rower would have wanted to sign off from the Red Devils.

George Griffin 6/10: Gave away a clumsy penalty early on but improved thereafter.

Tyrone McCarthy 6/10: Drove Salford forward at every opportunity.

Interchanges

Joey Lussick 7/10: Sensational 40/20 with a quarter of an hour gave Salford hope but they could not capitalise.

Mark Flanagan 5/10: Unable to make a telling impression.

Adam Walker 6/10: Unfortunate to be penalised with Salford in a decent position early in the second half.

Greg Burke 6/10: Showed plenty of heart as the game got away from Salford.