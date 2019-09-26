England player ratings from USA Rugby World Cup drubbing
England made it two bonus-point wins from two in the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Thursday as they demolished the USA 45-7 in Kobe.
Read how Eddie Jones' players rated after the Pool C victory below...
15. Elliot Daly 7/10: Kicked for most of the first half as England played a territorial game and he had little chance to shine all game, aside from a couple of nice arcing runs late on.
14. Ruaridh McConnochie 6/10: Scored a try on his World Cup debut but the ball rarely came down to his wing and he was seldom involved.
13. Jonathan Joseph 8/10: A real handful at outside centre, including one outrageous dummy and spin into space ahead of one of Cokanasiga's tries. England's most creative spark on the day.
12. Piers Francis 6/10: Physical and a hard runner, but aimless at times too. Could have been in trouble for a reckless early tackle that escaped the officials' notice in the opening seconds.
11. Joe Cokanasiga 7/10: Finished well with two tries, with a show of his power and pace, but was also wasteful due to several handling errors.
10. George Ford 8/10: A really clever display from Ford at 10, as his quality and intelligence on the ball shone through. Kicked well too.
9. Willi Heinz 6/10: Sought quick ball and a high tempo all game, but made far too many errors also. Mixed decent kicks with efforts that were too long.
1. Joe Marler 7/10: Replaced at half-time, his work in the tight done. A major force in the set-piece.
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie 7/10: Scored his second try of the World Cup and is a very capable understudy to Jamie George.
3. Dan Cole 7/10: Became England's joint third most capped player and his scrummaging was very strong.
4. Joe Launchbury 7/10: Dropped two passes in the slippery conditions but was otherwise rampant and part of a maul and lineout which took apart the USA.
5. George Kruis 7/10: First start of the World Cup was a solid shift from England's most accomplished line-out operator.
6. Tom Curry 8/10: Everywhere on the pitch, and has become a powerful carrier. Plays with so much enthusiasm. Hard to believe he is still only 21-years-old.
7. Lewis Ludlam 8/10: Very impressive. The World Cup bolter has made a seamless transition to Test rugby. A real find who deserved his try.
8. Billy Vunipola 7/10: Only lasted one half but it was a strong half. Repeatedly put dents into the USA with his mighty carrying.
Replacements 7/10: Eddie Jones made smart use of his replacements given the humid conditions. Flanker Mark Wilson made a real impact when he came on, as did wing Anthony Watson.