England player ratings from USA Rugby World Cup drubbing

England flanker Lewis Ludlam was one of the standout performers in Kobe

England made it two bonus-point wins from two in the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Thursday as they demolished the USA 45-7 in Kobe.

Read how Eddie Jones' players rated after the Pool C victory below...

15. Elliot Daly 7/10: Kicked for most of the first half as England played a territorial game and he had little chance to shine all game, aside from a couple of nice arcing runs late on.

14. Ruaridh McConnochie 6/10: Scored a try on his World Cup debut but the ball rarely came down to his wing and he was seldom involved.

13. Jonathan Joseph 8/10: A real handful at outside centre, including one outrageous dummy and spin into space ahead of one of Cokanasiga's tries. England's most creative spark on the day.

Centre Jonathan Joseph was an important creative influence for England

12. Piers Francis 6/10: Physical and a hard runner, but aimless at times too. Could have been in trouble for a reckless early tackle that escaped the officials' notice in the opening seconds.

11. Joe Cokanasiga 7/10: Finished well with two tries, with a show of his power and pace, but was also wasteful due to several handling errors.

10. George Ford 8/10: A really clever display from Ford at 10, as his quality and intelligence on the ball shone through. Kicked well too.

Skipper George Ford performed well for England in the 10 shirt

9. Willi Heinz 6/10: Sought quick ball and a high tempo all game, but made far too many errors also. Mixed decent kicks with efforts that were too long.

1. Joe Marler 7/10: Replaced at half-time, his work in the tight done. A major force in the set-piece.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie 7/10: Scored his second try of the World Cup and is a very capable understudy to Jamie George.

3. Dan Cole 7/10: Became England's joint third most capped player and his scrummaging was very strong.

Dan Cole scrummaged really strongly in a landmark Test for him personally

4. Joe Launchbury 7/10: Dropped two passes in the slippery conditions but was otherwise rampant and part of a maul and lineout which took apart the USA.

5. George Kruis 7/10: First start of the World Cup was a solid shift from England's most accomplished line-out operator.

6. Tom Curry 8/10: Everywhere on the pitch, and has become a powerful carrier. Plays with so much enthusiasm. Hard to believe he is still only 21-years-old.

Alongside Ludlam, Tom Curry was very impressive in the England back-row

7. Lewis Ludlam 8/10: Very impressive. The World Cup bolter has made a seamless transition to Test rugby. A real find who deserved his try.

8. Billy Vunipola 7/10: Only lasted one half but it was a strong half. Repeatedly put dents into the USA with his mighty carrying.

Replacements 7/10: Eddie Jones made smart use of his replacements given the humid conditions. Flanker Mark Wilson made a real impact when he came on, as did wing Anthony Watson.