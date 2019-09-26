England 45-7 USA: England run in seven tries against USA

Tom Curry celebrates as England beat USA 45-7

England claimed their second bonus-point win of the Rugby World Cup with a 45-7 victory over the USA in the sweltering humidity of Kobe Misaki Stadium.

England's forwards totally dominated their USA counterparts, but it was an underwhelming first half from Eddie Jones' side, despite scoring three tries with George Ford, Billy Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie going over.

Joe Cokanasiga claimed their fourth try while Ruaridh McConnochie and Lewis Ludlam also went over in the second half.

The USA were down to 14 men after John Quill was red-carded for a shoulder barge to Owen Farrell's head in the 69th minute.

Despite the advantage, England could only manage one more try with Cokanasiga claiming his second, but it was the USA who had the final say with Bryce Campbell going over right on the whistle.

George Ford in action for England against USA

England powered out the blocks from the first whistle, with Piers Francis setting the scene with a big hit, and were ahead after just five minutes. Ford went over under the posts after a big Billy Vunipola carry began several phases, with space opening for England's captain to canter over.

Ford had said before the game that patience was the key to grinding the USA down, but England were guilty of rushing early on and, despite 70 per cent possession and 80 per cent territory, were let done by ill discipline and unforced errors.

Joe Taufetee of USA is tackled by Luke Cowan-Dickie and Dan Cole

Their second try came on the 25th minute when Billy Vunipola went over from a lineout drive that was converted by Ford for a 14-0 lead.

USA's scrum was under massive pressure, especially when they lost loosehead prop David Ainu'u early on to injury, and England claimed their third after yet another scrum penalty. Ford opted for the corner and the USA had no answer to England's driving maul with hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie coming up with the ball.

The USA had no answer to England's driving maul

England should have had their fourth with the half coming to an end, only for Cokanasiga to knock-on with the line begging.

The high tempo missing from the first half materialised in the second as England added accuracy and rhythm to their power game.

Joe Cokanasiga breaks for England

Cokanasiga did get the bonus-point try in the 47th minute after good hands from Kyle Sinckler and then some magic feet from Jonathan Joseph to take him inches from the line to set up his winger. Ford could not add the conversion but at 24-0, England were well in control.

With the heat and humidity draining the legs, more space were opening up and Ruaridh McConnochie went over for his first England try after some big carries from Wilson, who had replaced Billy Vunipola at half-time.

Ludlam was the beneficiary of a Farrell-Ford combination to create the overlap out wide, giving the flanker just reward for a good display.

Match Referee Nic Berry shows a red card to John Quill of USA

Quill became the first player in the 2019 World Cup to be sent off after a no-arms cheap shot, directed at Farrell's head, but England could only add one more try to their tally.

Cokanasiga went over for his second try to complete the rout but the USA grabbed a late consolation score through replacement Campbell to go down 45-7.