Headingley to host 2020 Women's Super League Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos won last season's Women's Super League Grand Final

Headingley will stage the 2020 Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final, the RFL has announced.

A re-structured 10-team league, which has been expanded for the third consecutive year and will include a top-four play-off, will this season feature Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves.

The Women's Super League kicks off on Sunday March 29 when Leeds begin the defence of their title against Bradford.

Live Rugby League Live on

The Grand Final will be held on Sunday October 11 and will be part of a double-header that includes the new Women's Super League Shield, to be contested by the bottom six teams.

Before that, Headingley will host the joint Rob Burrow fundraiser and Jamie Jones-Buchanan testimonial between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls' men's sides on Sunday.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 3pm.