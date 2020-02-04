Golden Point podcast: Danny McGuire joins us at Headingley, Barrie McDermott dicusses Shaun Wane and Luke Thompson

The new-look Golden Point podcast is back, and this week Danny McGuire joins us at Headingley while Barrie McDermott discusses Shaun Wane's England role and Luke Thompson's move to the NRL.

McGuire looks back on the weekend's Super League action and talks about his off-field role at Hull Kingston Rovers as well as sharing his insight into what he looks for in a half-back.

Barrie discusses Shaun Wane's appointment as England head coach with Marc Bazeley, and reviews Wayne Bennett's time in charge.

They also talk about Luke Thompson's move to the NRL, and Barrie reveals the opportunities he had to play in the competition.

The pair wrap up by looking ahead to the week's upcoming Super League action, with a replay of last season's Challenge Cup final between St Helens and Warrington kicking things off on Thursday night on Sky Sports, and on Friday our cameras will bring you the Hull derby. Don't miss it!