Robbie Mulhern to miss Hull KR clash with Castleford through suspension

Robbie Mulhern will sit out Hull KR's game with Castleford

Hull KR prop Robbie Mulhern will miss his club's home game against Castleford on Thursday after being handed a one-match ban.

Mulhern was charged by the RFL's match review panel with a grade B dangerous tackle on stand-off Lee Gaskell during Rovers' 22-4 Super League defeat to Huddersfield at Hull College Craven Park.

The panel issued cautions for dangerous play to prop forwards Suaia Matagi (Huddersfield) and Romain Navarrete (Wakefield).

It also ruled the sin-binning of Liam Farrell (Wigan) and Josh Griffin (Hull) for fighting during Sunday's game at the DW Stadium was sufficient punishment.