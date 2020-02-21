Golden Point Special: Barrie McDermott meets Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott meets Jamie Jones-Buchanan for a Golden Point Special, during which the pair talk about friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow.

Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year and has been raising money for the Rob Burrow Fund ever since, with over £300,000 already donated from around the world.

Jones-Buchanan shared his Rhinos testimonial match with Burrow, and the pair both took the field in the closing stage of Leeds' pre-season match against Bradford this year in what was one of the most emotional days in the sport.

Barrie and JJB also spoke about life after retirement and the upcoming World Club Challenge, live on Sky Sports, with St Helens hosting the NRL's back-to-back champions Sydney Roosters on Saturday night.