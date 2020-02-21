James Roby says St Helens can boost British rugby league by winning World Club Challenge

James Roby will make his return from injury against Sydney Roosters

St Helens captain James Roby says his team will have an obligation to win it for Britain when they take on Sydney Roosters in the 2020 World Club Challenge.

Saints are aiming for a third win in the annual clash of the champions and to inflict a first defeat on the Roosters, who have won all three of their previous matches and are aiming to become the first team to retain the title following their victory at Wigan 12 months ago.

"The Australian rivalry adds to the occasion," said Roby, who was in the team that beat Brisbane in 2007 and lost to South Sydney in 2015.

"There's a bit of an obligation to represent the British game. It will be a massive occasion.

"I've won one and lost one so I know how special it can be. It's a massive opportunity for us."

2:47 St Helens returned to winning ways in Super League last weekend with an impressive 32-18 victory at Hull FC St Helens returned to winning ways in Super League last weekend with an impressive 32-18 victory at Hull FC

The Roosters are still three weeks out from the start of their season and are without three key players from the Grand Final but are still favourites to extend the domination of NRL clubs, who have won nine of the last 11 meetings with the Super League champions.

"We all know what a fantastic team Sydney Roosters are, their record speaks for itself," said Roby. "They're not going to fly over here for nothing.

"They will want to win the thing and we'll be trying to do exactly the same and meet the challenge head on.

1:04 Roby was part of the St Helens team beat Brisbane Broncos in 2007 Roby was part of the St Helens team beat Brisbane Broncos in 2007

"To call yourself the best team in the world, is there anything better than that?

"I know a lot is being said about how we've already started our season and they haven't but they're full of international players and when it's time to play they flick that switch again and their quality will show.

"We're expecting the best Roosters and we'll hopefully be the best St Helens team we can be."

2:01 Phil Clarke says coach Trent Robinson is the reason behind Sydney Roosters' recent success Phil Clarke says coach Trent Robinson is the reason behind Sydney Roosters' recent success

Roby will be making his first appearance since his club's Grand Final victory over Salford at Old Trafford in October and is confident he can provide the champions with a timely boost.

The veteran hooker has completed his rehabilitation from groin surgery and is now pain-free after struggling with the problem for most of 2019.

"I feel like it's done what was intended," he said. "Looking back now, I just got used to being a bit uncomfortable most of the time. Now I'm moving pain-free again.

Roby skippered Saints to Grand Final glory last October

"I was determined to be back for this game, this was the best-case scenario and the rehab went well.

"Hopefully it will be a case of just slotting back in. The spine of our team has been pretty much the same, we know how each other play.

"It's been a bit frustrating, now I just want to get out there and do my bit for the team. It's a big game to come back in for but I'm ready for it."