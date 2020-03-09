Wigan's Ben Flower banned for 'cannonball challenge'

Ben Flower's 'cannonball challenge' against Hull KR was deemed a Grade C offence

Wigan prop Ben Flower has been handed a two-match ban for a dangerous tackle and his team-mate Oliver Partington could be suspended for up to five games for a similar offence.

Flower was put on report by referee Tom Grant during the Warriors' 30-16 Super League win over Hull KR on Sunday for a "cannonball challenge" on Rovers back-rower Matty Storton.

Storton sustained an ankle injury in the tackle and Hull KR coach Tony Smith said afterwards he expected the incident to be closely examined by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.

That panel ruled it was a Grade C offence and at the same time referred Partington to a hearing on Tuesday on a more serious Grade D offence which normally carries a ban of three to five matches.

Partington's tackle was on prop Rob Mulhern, who left the game early with a knee injury.

2:35 Wigan went top of the Super League table thanks to a 30-16 win over Hull KR Wigan went top of the Super League table thanks to a 30-16 win over Hull KR

The panel also handed a two-match ban to Catalans Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins for a Grade B trip on Niall Evalds during his side's 30-14 win over Salford on Saturday and a one-game suspension to Hull forward Liligiifo Sao for striking in his team's 27-26 win at Wakefield.

Huddersfield forward Joe Wardle was given a caution for using his knees in a tackle during his side's 12-10 win at St Helens.

Super League returns to Sky Sports on Thursday when Hull FC host Warrington Wolves (7.45pm) before leaders Wigan travel to Salford Red Devils (7.45pm) on Friday - both are matches live on Sky Sports Action.