Super League referee Ben Thaler cleared of any wrongdoing after suspension
"No case to answer" for official Thaler following internal investigation
Last Updated: 22/03/20 7:38pm
Leading Super League referee Ben Thaler, who has been suspended for the last month, has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
The Rugby Football League stood down the 38-year-old official pending the outcome of an investigation.
Thaler is in his 20th season as a professional referee and has regularly featured in Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals.
He has not refereed a game since the opening round of the 2020 season, when he was in charge of Leeds' 30-4 defeat to Hull on February 2.
A statement read: "Ben Thaler will again be considered for appointments as a member of the RFL's squad of full-time match officials when competitive Rugby League resumes, after the completion of an internal investigation found there was no case to answer."