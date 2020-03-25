VOTE: Best full-backs from 25 seasons of Super League

Wigan's Kris Radlinski is among the five full-back nominees

With Super League celebrating its 25th season in 2020, Sky Sports is running a public vote to discover the best XIII to have played in the competition since it was launched in 1996.

The summer era of rugby league has seen some greats of the sport emerge and we will be running one poll a week for each position until our team has been filled.

We have narrowed it down to a shortlist of five players for each position, with the full-back berth being the first to fill.

Make your choice with our vote below, and if you are still unsure about who to pick then we have profiles of all of our nominees as well.

Kris Radlinski

A true one-club man, Radlinski spent his entire playing career with Wigan Warriors and is still involved with them today in an off-the-field role as general manager.

In a career which spanned the switch from winter to summer, the Great Britain international scored 183 tries in 316 appearances from 1993 to 2005 before retiring due to a knee injury, followed by briefly coming out of retirement to play on a no-fee basis in 2006 when the club were struggling.

He was recognised with a place in the Super League Dream Team on five occasions, including in 1998 when the Warriors won the first Grand Final with a 10-4 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

Paul Wellens

Another player who spent his entire career with his hometown club, Wellens called time on his career at St Helens in 2015 after making just shy of 500 appearances for them and forming part of the backbone of the side for the best part of 17 years.

Along with scoring 231 tries, he was a capable goal-kicker and his efforts for Daniel Anderson's all-conquering side of 2006 saw him named Man of Steel and Harry Sunderland Trophy winner that year.

In total, he played in 10 Super League Grand Finals, winning five, and was named in the Dream Team on four occasions.

Sam Tomkins

0:39 Watch highlights from Sam Tomkins' career Watch highlights from Sam Tomkins' career

Still starring in Super League today for Catalans Dragons, Tomkins is regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation.

He initially broke into the Wigan Warriors team as a stand-off, but the switch to full-back under Michael Maguire in 2010 saw him make that role his own and earn a move to NRL side New Zealand Warriors for a world-record transfer fee in 2014.

He returned to Wigan in 2016, earning a third Grand Final triumph with the club in 2018 to go with the titles won in 2010 and 2013, before moving to France with Catalans. Tomkins also won the 2012 Man of Steel award and has been in five Dream Teams.

Brent Webb

Arriving at Leeds Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors in 2007, Webb did not take long to become a crowd favourite at Headingley.

His first season saw the Rhinos claim Grand Final glory at Old Trafford - a match in which he opened the scoring - and was part of the side which followed up that success in 2009 and 2011, as well as helping them to World Club Challenge triumphs in 2008 and 2012.

Webb scored 89 tries in 115 appearances for Leeds and then went on to have a spell with Catalans Dragons from 2013 to 2014.

Zak Hardaker

0:36 Watch highlights of Zak Hardaker in action Watch highlights of Zak Hardaker in action

Hardaker has made the transition back to centre at Wigan following the arrival of Bevan French, but it was at full-back where the talented but controversial player made his name.

Signed from Championship side Featherstone Rovers by Leeds for the 2011 season, Hardaker moved to the No 1 spot following an injury to the aforementioned Webb in his second year with the Rhinos.

In total, he won three Super League titles during his time at Headingley, later enjoying a spell with Castleford Tigers and now getting his career back on track with Wigan. Hardaker was Man of Steel in 2015 as well and has been in three Dream Teams.