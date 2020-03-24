Super League's top 10 drop goal kickers

1:17 Take a look at some of the top drop goal kickers in Super League history Take a look at some of the top drop goal kickers in Super League history

The drop goal is something of an underrated weapon in rugby league these days, but still proves effective when the game is on the line.

That has become particularly apparent since Super League adopted golden point extra-time ahead of the 2019 season, with several drop goal specialists coming to the fore once more.

Here, we take a look at the players who have proven most prolific in the art of drop-goal kicking during the competition's 25 seasons...

Lee Briers (70 drop goals)

The former St Helens and Warrington Wolves half-back is way out in front on this list, having proven to be arguably the finest exponent of the art of kicking one-pointers in the Super League era during his career.

You can listen to more from Briers on what makes a good drop goal specialist on this week's Golden Point podcast.

Marc Sneyd (34)

0:22 Watch as Marc Sneyd snatched a dramatic win for Hull FC against Wakefield with a drop goal Watch as Marc Sneyd snatched a dramatic win for Hull FC against Wakefield with a drop goal

Sneyd has come to be regarded as the current leading drop goal specialist in Super League, having led the way with seven last season.

He holds the distinction of being the first player to kick a golden point winner in Super League history and did likewise earlier this season when Hull FC edged out Wakefield Trinity.

Matty Smith, Danny Brough (32)

Wakefield half-back Brough is likely to edge ahead of Smith when the 2020 season eventually resumes, with the latter now playing for Widnes Vikings in the Championship.

Smith's most prolific period with the boot came during his time with Wigan Warriors, when he kicked 25 drop goals between 2012 and 2016.

Kevin Sinfield (31)

The former Leeds Rhinos player was noted as a prolific kicker in general during his career, holding the record as the highest-scoring kicker in Super League history.

That included Sinfield slotting over some crucial one-pointers for the Rhinos in tight matches,

Paul Deacon (23)

Deacon was one of the stars of the Bradford Bulls sides which were a force to be reckoned with in Super League in the early years of the 21st Century, later moving to Wigan Warriors.

As well as having a strong all-round kicking game, the half-back came up with some vital drop goals during his time with the Bulls in pressure situations.

Luke Gale (22)

Although perhaps not as prolific in kicking one-pointers as some of his contemporaries, Gale - now with Leeds - has proven adept at the skill when required.

Perhaps the most notable drop goal of his career was the one he kicked against St Helens in the 2017 play-off semi-finals which sent Castleford Tigers to the Super League Grand Final for the first time.

Jamie Rooney (21)

All of Rooney's drop goals in Super League came during a six-year spell with Wakefield from 2003 to 2009.

His most prolific season was in 2007 when he landed a total of six drop goals, including one which put the seal on a 29-22 win over defending champions St Helens.

Sean Long (20)

The former St Helens half-back may not have kicked as many drop goals as some of the players on this list, but some of the ones he did proved particularly memorable.

The one from nearly 40 metres which snatched victory in the derby with Warrington in 2008 is a highlight, but few were more important the game-clincher against Bradford in the 2002 Grand Final.

Graham Holroyd (18)

Holroyd's career spanned both the winter and summer eras, and from 1993 to 1998 he kicked 14 drop goals for Leeds.

But he came up with some useful one-pointers during his spells with Halifax and Salford in Super League as well, earning him a place in the top 10.