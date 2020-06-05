RL Retro: Watch a controversial classic between London Broncos and St Helens on Friday

St.Helens were crowned champions of Super League in 1996

We take another trip down memory lane on Friday evening with a classic Super League clash - this one as chosen by you.

This week, we rewind all the way back to that first season of summer rugby in July 1996 and a thrilling and controversial contest between London Broncos and St Helens at The Valley after it came out on top in our website poll.

Saints, led by their maverick half-back and captain Bobbie Goulding and that season's leading try-scorer Paul Newlove, had already clinched the Challenge Cup and were firmly in contention to lift the Super League title as well.

But the Broncos were no pushovers, having held another of the title contenders Wigan - who claimed their seventh-straight championship in the final season of winter rugby league - to an 18-18 draw at Central Park the previous month.

The Londoners would go on to finish fourth in the first Super League season and they pushed St Helens all the way in this encounter, which went right to the wire.

Saints stormed into an early 14-2 lead, but the Broncos were level by half-time and the lead changed hands after the break to set up a tense finish for the 6,286 fans in attendance.

London Broncos finished fourth in the first Super League season

It all came down to a decision from the newly-implemented video referee when Apollo Perlini - who already had one try to his name - attempted to burrow his way through several Broncos defenders and ended up on his back.

Nevertheless, the video referee took the decision to award the try and it ended up sealing a 32-28 win for the visitors, who would go on to be crowned the first Super League champions by just one point from old rivals Wigan.

