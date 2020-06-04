Ben Te'o makes rugby league switch with Brisbane Broncos

Ben Te'o won 18 international caps for England

Former England and British & Irish Lions centre Ben Te'o has returned to the NRL by signing for the Brisbane Broncos.

The 33-year-old has been capped 18 times by England and played twice in the Lions' Test team on their 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Te'o had spells with Leinster and Worcester before leaving English rugby to sign for French club Toulon after he was not included in the national team's squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He became available after his Super Rugby franchise the Sunwolves, based in Japan, were unable to continue to play in the 2020 competition.

Te'o, who was doing his own training during the COVID-19 shutdown, said he would be ready to take the field from round five against the Sea Eagles if required.

"It's crazy how things work out but I'm just excited to get back playing rugby league and rip in with the boys and really work hard," Te'o said.

"Brisbane is home to me and the Broncos have always looked after me and I feel welcome here - this is the perfect place to let me play.

"The club had a spot open and need some boys and I'm ready to come and help out and play my role for the Broncos."

Te'o played 75 games for the Broncos between 2009 and 2012 and won a premiership with the Rabbitohs in 2014 before making the switch to 15-man rugby.