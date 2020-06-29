Catalans Dragons return to training on July 6 ahead of Super League restart

Catalans Dragons will return to training next week

Catalans Dragons players will return to the training on July 6, ahead of the resumption of the Super League at the start of August.

The club have confirmed they will be "operating in line with French and UK government guidelines", as well as the RFL protocols.

This includes regular testing of players and staff, daily screening and monitoring including temperature checks, and thorough cleaning protocols for the stadium and equipment.

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara said: "We are looking forward to getting the whole team back together on July 6. I've seen all the players individually and they look very fit and healthy.

"Their discipline during this tough period will give them the best opportunity to be ready for the St Helens game on the August 2.

"The staff have planned meticulously for the return and the players have certainly played their part in staying ready for the next phase of our program."

Catalans Dragons' clash with St Helens is one of three fixtures live on Sky Sports when the Super League returns on August 2.

Super League restart fixtures

Sunday, August 2: Hull Kingston Rovers vs Toronto Wolfpack (1pm), St Helens vs Catalans Dragons (4.15pm), Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos (6.30pm)