Super League: Nine Hull FC players test positive for coronavirus

Nine Hull FC players and three staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, the Rugby Football League has announced.

Their scheduled Super League match against Castleford on Sunday was postponed after six players and two coaches tested positive in the wake of last Sunday's defeat by Salford.

That number has now gone up after further testing, with seven of the players who tested positive having played against the Red Devils.

1:03 Sky Sports' Phil Clarke says Rugby League faces a 'very troubling time' amid potential ramifications for Super League following the positive tests for coronavirus from Hull FC Sky Sports' Phil Clarke says Rugby League faces a 'very troubling time' amid potential ramifications for Super League following the positive tests for coronavirus from Hull FC

Hull's scheduled Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Castleford, which was due to be played next Saturday, has also been postponed.

The RFL says all the Salford players and staff have tested negative for the second time this week, but 13 of them were forced into quarantine and the club's league game against Catalans Dragons on Saturday was called off.

The Red Devils have already announced two further rounds of testing next week.

1:42 Sky Sports News' Fraser Dainton assesses the implications after news that 11 Salford Red Devils players will be forced to isolate for 14 days Sky Sports News' Fraser Dainton assesses the implications after news that 11 Salford Red Devils players will be forced to isolate for 14 days

"This week's second round of testing on players and staff from Hull FC and Salford Red Devils has been completed," read a statement from the Rugby Football League.

"All the Salford Red Devils players and staff have tested negative for the second time this week. The club have already announced two further rounds of testing next week.

"A total of nine Hull FC players and three staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 - the remainder of the club's players, coaches and backroom staff have returned negative results for a second time.

6:07 Hull FC were outclassed by Salford Red Devils 54-18 at Headingley Stadium Hull FC were outclassed by Salford Red Devils 54-18 at Headingley Stadium

"Seven of the players who have tested positive featured in Hull FC's match day 17 against Salford Red Devils.

"Hull FC continue to work closely with the Rugby Football League and Public Health England. Both the club and Rugby League Cares are providing welfare support to the players and staff affected by Covid-19.

"Following the postponement of this weekend's scheduled Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers, Hull FC's Coral Challenge Cup Sixth Round tie against the same opposition which was scheduled for next Saturday, August 22, has also been postponed in-line with Public Health England self-isolation guidelines."

Former Wigan and England full-back Sam Tomkins has called for Super League to follow the lead set by the NRL, who resumed the season in May amid tight restrictions and have largely enjoyed a trouble-free run.