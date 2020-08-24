Jackson Hastings one of three Super League players banned for Covid-19 rule breaches

Jackson Hastings has already served his ban

Jackson Hastings, James Gavet and Riley Dean have received two-week bans for breaching the RFL's Covid-19 protocols.

The sanctions were handed out for "breaching the RFL's covid protocols following an addition to the operational rules in response to the current exceptional situation", according to a statement released by the RFL on Monday, which did not reveal any details of the breaches.

The ban is imposed from the date of each transgression, which means Hastings' sanction - for an incident on August 7 - had been served by August 21.

Gavet has been suspended until August 27 for a transgression that took place on August 13, while Dean's transgression on August 16 sees him suspended until August 30.

The statement continued: "The standard punishment, for breaches outside of training and matches, will be a 14-day ban from all Rugby League activity - including training as well as matches - with fines also to be imposed.

"The 14-day period is consistent with the self-isolation period required following close contact with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19."

Karen Moorhouse, the RFL's Chief Regulatory Officer, said: "Covid protocols were established in the weeks leading up to the resumption of the Betfred Super League season earlier this month, with an emphasis on player education and collective buy-in, and with clubs encouraged to agree and enforce their own codes of conduct.

"In the main the protocols have been observed, and we are grateful to the majority of clubs and players and other individuals involved for their responsible and disciplined approach.

"However, we are in a situation where breaches of the protocols by any individuals connected with the game could have serious repercussions for all - either an impact on individual and public health, or in terms of disruption to the rescheduled fixtures list.

"It is therefore important that appropriate sanctions reflecting the reasons for the regulations are imposed. The ability to enforce a 14-day stand-down reflects this."