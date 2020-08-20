Super League: Fixtures for Rounds 11 and 12 confirmed, plus changes for Round 10

Headingley hosts Round 11 of the Super League season

Emerald Headingley and Totally Wicked Stadium will again be central venues for the first two rounds of fixtures in September, Super League has confirmed.

Rounds 11 and 12 will also see the competition revert to its Thursday and Friday fixture slots, while French side Catalans Dragons are slated to have two home fixtures in the first two weeks of September after playing all of their August matches in the UK.

As has been the case for the behind-closed-doors fixtures since Super League's return at the start of August, all matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Leeds Rhinos' Headingley home hosts three matches on Thursday, September 3 starting with Salford Red Devils taking on Castleford Tigers at 2.30pm in the afternoon with an 'as live' replay on Sky Sports at 10.30pm that evening.

That is followed by Hull Kingston Rovers taking on Wigan Warriors at 6pm and Wakefield Trinity facing Leeds at 8.15pm. The Rhinos then fly out to Perpignan on Monday, September 7 for a re-arranged Round 7 match against the Dragons, which kicks off at 6.15pm UK time.

The two matches on Friday, September 4 see Huddersfield Giants against St Helens at 6pm followed by Warrington Wolves against Hull FC at 8.15pm.

Round 12 moves onto St Helens, starting with two matches on Thursday, September 10 with Hull FC against Wakefield at 6pm and Castleford taking on Warrington at 8.15pm.

Catalans will have two home matches at Stade Gilbert Brutus in September

On Friday, September 11, Saints get things underway against Hull KR at 6pm and Leeds face Huddersfield at 8.15pm. Catalans then welcome Wigan to Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday, September 12, kicking off at 5pm UK time.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for Round 10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium have been altered, with Wigan's match against the Dragons that week brought forward one day to Saturday, August 29 at 4.15pm and Warrington's match against Wakefield switched to the following day.

Some of the fixture times have been re-arranged as well from those initially announced earlier this month.

Updated Super League fixtures

Round 10 (Halliwell Jones Stadium)

Saturday, August 29: 4.15pm - Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons; 6.30pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils.

Sunday, August 30: 1pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs St Helens; 4.15pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils; 6.30pm - Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity.

Round 11 (Emerald Headingley)

Thursday, September 3: 2.30pm - Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers; 6pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wigan Warriors; 8.15pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos.

Friday, September 4: 6pm - Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens; 8.15pm - Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC.

Round 7 re-arranged match (Stade Gilbert Brutus)

Monday, September 7: 6.15pm (UK time) - Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos.

Round 12 (Totally Wicked Stadium)

Thursday, September 10: 6pm - Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity; 8.15pm - Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves.

Friday, September 11: 6pm - St Helens vs Hull Kingston Rovers; 8.15pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants.

Saturday, September 12 (Stade Gilbert Brutus): 5pm (UK time) - Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warrors.