Super League: Friday's talking points and team news

Jake Connor is in line to feature at stand-off for Hull against Warrington

Round 11 of the Super League season concludes with another behind-closed-doors double-header at Emerald Headingley on Friday evening.

The action gets underway with Huddersfield Giants taking on defending champions St Helens, followed by Warrington Wolves going up against a Hull FC side buoyed by their first victory under interim head coach Andy Last.

Here, we take a look at some of the talking points and team news ahead of those games…

Gelling return boosts Warrington

The Wolves go into Friday's match with a depleted squad, having had to stand down six of their players as a result of the track and trace analysis following last week's 36-0 win over Wakefield Trinity, who later had two players return positive coronavirus tests.

Those six are now self-isolating, but Warrington have still been able to go ahead with the game, calling last year's joint U19s players of the year Ellis Longstaff and Connor Wrench into the 21-man squad for the first time, and Leilani Latu and Ellis Robson being in line for their debuts.

Steve Price has centre Anthony Gelling available for selection again, though, after he completed a suspension, giving the Wolves head coach an interesting selection dilemma in the three-quarters for the clash with Hull.

"The players who came into the 17 [against Wakefield] were really solid," Price said. "I've been really impressed with what Jake Mamo has been doing on that right edge in the centre position.

"Prior to his suspension, I thought Anthony had been playing really well too, so I've got a couple of decisions to make. Anthony will be in the 17 and where that will be, we've still got a bit of time."

Gelling's former Wigan Warriors team-mate Josh Charnley has been playing a vital, unheralded role for the team along with left-edge winger Tom Lineham too as the pair are currently ranked fourth and 11th respectively for most metres made in Super League so far this ear.

"It's not all about scoring tries, it's about doing the nitty-gritty stuff and us trying to get the boys on the front foot," Charnley said. "That gives the likes of Blake Austin and Gareth Widdop space to play.

"We're trying our hardest and I think you can see if you watch all of the back five at Warrington, we're trying to work extra hard to get upfield."

Connor set for half-back role

After waiting patiently, Jake Connor is finally set to get the chance to stake a claim for the stand-off role at Hull FC on a long-term basis.

The Black and Whites suffered a blow with the news Marc Sneyd will be out for up to eight weeks after suffering ligament damage in last week's 31-12 win over Huddersfield.

However, that opens the door for Connor to move from the three-quarters to the long-sought role in the halves and Last is happy to give him that opportunity.

"It's a big blow, but it gives an able player an opportunity to play in that position," Last said. "Jake has been itching to get an opportunity to get a consistent run in the half-back position and it looks like he's going to get that.

"The big thing with Jake is he doesn't have to overplay his hand, he needs to get that balance right between trying to create and score points, and be that offensive spark which he is - but make sure he does it in equal measure with the basics of the game in that position.

"It's a real opportunity for him to assume a leadership role in the team because we've got such an influential player missing in Sneydy, and Jake probably plays that game-managing role probably a little bit better than Albert [Kelly] does."

Connor is one of four players recalled to Hull's 21-man squad for this match, with Ligi Sao, Josh Bowden and Cameron Scott included as well.

Woolford's injury woes

Simon Woolford has an injury headache to deal with as Huddersfield aim to get back on course after suffering defeats in all three of their matches following the resumption of the Super League season.

The Giants have been without as many as 12 players due to injury in the build-up, while the likes of Darnell McIntosh, Michael Lawrence, Kenny Edwards and Aiden Sezer are doubtful for Friday's clash with St Helens despite being named in the 21-man squad.

Added to that is Suaia Matagi currently being suspended and Woolford has his fingers crossed at least some of those who have been struggling with injuries will be available to face defending champions St Helens.

"To say the situation is dreadful would be an understatement - we have just 16 fit [on Wednesday] and will check on a number on the day itself and I can't say I've ever seen as bad a situation as this," Woolford said.

Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford has a mounting injury list to contend with

"We just have to have faith in the guys were selecting and hope that this crisis lessens over the coming weeks.

"There will be opportunities for a number of lads this weekend and I look forward to seeing them grasp that."

Smith ready to step up

St Helens are without one of their key men for the match against the Giants as James Roby is ruled out due to suffering a head injury in last week's 32-18 win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

That means Aaron Smith is all set to start, with the 23-year-old aiming to build on his try-scoring display from the interchange bench against Rovers last week.

Smith has already shown himself to be capable of stepping up in Roby's absence previously and the Saints youth system graduate is looking forward to this chance.

"Obviously I'm looking forward to taking on the challenge," Smith told SaintsTV. "It's what I train for and it's what you aspire to be.

"If I can do half the job Robes does week in, week out then I can't go far wrong.

"I had a good break over lockdown and did a lot of training, but it's good to get back on the field and get a few minutes in."

Second row Zeb Taia is not risked after picking up an injury as well, but Theo Fages is set to play as scans revealed no damage after the Frenchman fell awkwardly in the match against Hull KR.