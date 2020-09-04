Coronavirus: Warrington and St Helens have player test positive

Warrington and St Helens have had a player test positive for coronavirus but both side's fixtures will go ahead on Friday.

There were three positive results from the 598 tests across 11 Betfred Super League clubs, including two Wakefield Trinity players which led to the postponement of their game against Leeds.

The third was from a Warrington Wolves player, who is not showing symptoms but will be required to self-isolate.

Six Warrington players had already been required to self-isolate for 14 days after Test and Trace analysis of their game against Wakefield last Sunday. Those six players all returned two negative tests.

In addition one St Helens player, who was not involved in their game against Hull KR last weekend, received a positive result from an NHS test on Thursday, after showing Covid-19 symptoms on Wednesday.

He will now self-isolate for 10 days before beginning a return to play programme, depending on his condition.

Test and Trace analysis has led to two more members of the St Helens playing group who were not involved in last weekend's game being required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Saints will still go ahead with their scheduled fixture against Huddersfield Giants on Friday, as will Warrington who play Hull FC.

Both games are live on Sky Sports Mix from 5.55pm.

Wakefield and Catalans Dragons are due to have further tests on Friday, with results due over the weekend.