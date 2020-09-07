Wigan Warriors player tests positive for coronavirus after Hull KR defeat

One Wigan player has tested positive for coronavirus

One Wigan player who played in their 34-18 defeat to Hull KR on Thursday has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating.

The test and trace process has not identified any close contacts on either side.

Both Wigan and Hull KR will have further tests on Monday but at this stage there are no changes to fixtures.

St Helens vs Hull K R

The Robins' next match is away to St Helens on Friday, while the Warriors take on Catalans Dragons in France on Saturday - both games are live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons have been given the all-clear to return to training after the latest round of testing for the clubs showed no positive Covid-19 tests.

Catalans v Wigan

Trinity's Super League match with Leeds Rhinos last Thursday had to be postponed after two players tested positive for coronavirus following the defeat to the Dragons in the Challenge Cup on August 22.

Catalans' game against Leeds on Monday also had to be rescheduled after three players and one non-playing member of staff returned positive tests.