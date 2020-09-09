Super League: Thursday's talking points and team news

Jay Pitts will captain Wakefield as they face Hull on Thursday

A Super League double-header returns this Thursday, with the behind-closed-doors action moving to St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium.

Round 12 of the 2020 season sees Hull FC take on Wakefield and Castleford face Warrington in Thursday's Super League double-header, both live on Sky Sports Arena.

Below we take a look at some talking points ahead of the games…

Trinity and Black & Whites give youth a chance

Wakefield and Hull will both give youth its fling as they prepare to kick off round 12 of Super League under a new format.

Wakefield, whose game against Leeds last week was postponed after two players tested positive for Covid-19, still have two fixtures to rearrange and coach Chris Chester says his club are desperate to finish the season.

"I'm not too sure about the ins and outs and what effect the change has on us but obviously there's a worry that some games aren't going to get concluded this year," Chester said.

"It's tough on every team. We've certainly had our fair share over the last two weeks. We've currently got nine players stood down and two members of our medical staff as well.

"We obviously picked up a couple of positive tests from the Catalan game and we had another during the week.

"It's been a crazy couple of weeks. We just want to make sure we do our best to fulfil our fixtures to the end of the season."

😆 WE’RE back in action tomorrow evening at 6pm!



👇 Here’s a reminder of your 21-man squad selected to take on @hullfcofficial! pic.twitter.com/ddz39Vp4sZ — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) September 9, 2020

With 19 members of his 33-strong squad unavailable, Chester will hand debuts to Connor Bailey and Yusuf Aydin against Hull at St Helens and there will be a rare outing for Titus Gwaze, who has previously made four substitute appearances.

Jay Pitts will captain his home-town team on his return from self-isolation and Trinity are boosted by the return from suspension of Reece Lyne, while experienced winger Ben Jones-Bishop will make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a blood clot on his lungs.

"Bish is going to play," Chester said. "It's not ideal for him because we missed three sessions last week but needs must. It's important we get some experience back.

"It's been a challenging eight or nine months for Bish but he's worked really hard in the time off.

"He's had all the tests and feels really confident in playing."

Wakefield are still without prop David Fifita, who was stood down after refusing to wear a GPS tracker, but Chester plans to have talks with the Samoan international when he returns to training on Friday.

Hull FC's Andy Last has made seven changes to his squad

With Sunday's rearranged Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Castleford in mind, Hull coach Andy Last has named a host of youngsters in his 21-man squad.

Lewis Bienek and Cameron Scott are set to make their first appearances of the season and Charlie Patterson-Lund, Ben McNamara, the 18-year-old son of Catalans Dragons head coach Steve, and Jude Ferreira could make their debuts.

💈Sporting a fresh look for game day, @_scotty3_...👀



The former England Academy captain could make his first Black & White appearance since April 2019 tomorrow evening against @WTrinityRL! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EA8FIa1va7 — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) September 9, 2020

Tigers gear up for hectic few days

Castleford are also gearing up to play two games in four days as they prepare to take on the Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium, before facing Hull in the Challenge Cup on Sunday.

"It's always difficult to do that but I think we've got the players with the right mindset to do it," Tigers coach Daryl Powell said.

"We've got the right mentality at the moment. I see a really hungry and happy group of players."

Daryl Powell's Castleford will play two games over the next four days

Warrington will still be without seven players who have either been tested positive or told to self-isolate but an under-strength team managed a 37-12 win over Hull a week ago and Powell is expecting a stern test.

He said: "They've got a few players missing but we've played against them in the past with 10 or 11 players missing and won the game, so that should tell us not to take anything for granted."

McShane moves five clear at the top 🐯



The best of Paul McShane's performance for @CTRLFC against @SalfordDevils as he extends his lead at the top of the @StevePrescott1 #ManOfSteel rankings 👏#SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/p9MJA8c0ie — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) September 8, 2020

Castleford have winger James Clare back from a neck injury, while Peter Mata'utia continues at stand-off in the absence of an injured Jake Trueman. Coach Daryl Powell also includes youngster Lewis Peachey in his 21-man squad.

Warrington are still without six self-isolating players under track-and-trace protocols and one who has tested positive for Covid-19. Back rower Ben Murdoch-Masila returns from suspension and young forward Eribe Doro could make his Super League debut

📋 SQUAD NEWS 📋



🐺 Our 21-man squad has been announced for Thursday's Round 12 clash with Castleford



🔋 Powered by @OneEnergyPower pic.twitter.com/0DZ8bydlg5 — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) September 8, 2020

Elsewhere...

The big news this week has seen Catalans Dragons as the new leaders of Super League following a radical shake-up of the system.

It's been confirmed that final positions in the regular season in 2020 will be determined - for the first time since the formation of Super League in 1996 - by points percentage rather than the number of points gained.

The move by the Rugby Football League acknowledges the real possibility that not all clubs will be able to play the same number of matches before the end of the season due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's how the updated @betfred Super League table looks 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ju6W0PH3m4 — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) September 9, 2020

So far there are six league fixtures to rearrange and, with six of the 11 clubs having players who have tested positive for Covid-19, the RFL is clearly bracing itself for more disruption.

The radical changes come in immediately and the Dragons now top the revised table despite having played just seven matches, displacing reigning champions St Helens who have played 10.

The title will still be determined by a four-team play-off and a Grand Final.

The RFL says to qualify for the play-offs that a team must have played a minimum of 15 matches, although it retains the right to review the stipulation.

RFL chairman Simon Johnson said: "As a board, we recognise the unique challenges this season has presented - and the need for flexibility and creativity in response.

"It has been an immense logistical effort for all to get the Betfred Super League season up and running - we congratulate all involved, especially the players, and we know that our supporters are enjoying the opportunity to follow regular Super League rugby.

"Like other sports before us, and doubtless others to come, we have to recognise that this is not going to be a normal season.

"A number of fixtures have already been postponed, affecting some clubs more than others, and we have to allow for the possibility of that pattern continuing."