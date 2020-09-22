Super League: Wigan-St Helens moved to AJ Bell Stadium and Round 14 fixtures confirmed

The AJ Bell Stadium will host a Super League double-header next Tuesday

Next week's derby clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens will now be played behind closed doors at the AJ Bell Stadium, Super League has confirmed.

The match was due to be one of the games taking place as part of a pilot which would have seen 1,000 fans admitted to the DW Stadium on September 30, but that will now not be the case following the Government's tightening of coronavirus restrictions announced on Tuesday.

Instead, the Warriors and Saints will face off at the AJ Bell Stadium a day earlier than initially planned on Tuesday, September 29 as part of a double-header with Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves, with both matches being shown live on Sky Sports.

The rest of the fixtures for Round 14 have been confirmed too, with Huddersfield Giants playing Hull Kingston Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium and Leeds Rhinos taking on Catalans Dragons at Emerald Headingley on Wednesday, September 30.

The match between Castleford Tigers and Hull FC has been moved to Thursday, October 1 and will also be shown live on Sky Sports.

Super League Round 14 fixtures

Tuesday, September 29: 6pm - Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves; 8.15pm - Wigan Warriors vs St Helens (both AJ Bell Stadium).

Wednesday, September 30: 5.30pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Hull Kingston Rovers (John Smith's Stadium); 7pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons (Emerald Headingley).

Thursday, October 1: 7.45pm - Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC (Mend-A-Hose Jungle).