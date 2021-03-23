Watch Super League Preview Show live on Sky Sports Arena on Tuesday evening

Watch our 2021 Super League Preview show, live on Sky Sports Arena from 6.30pm on Tuesday

With the 2021 Betfred Super League season just days away our season preview has all you need to know ahead of the new campaign, live on Sky Sports Arena on Tuesday (6.30pm).

Hosted by former Great Britain & Ireland international Brian Carney we have every club's "Ins and Outs" transfer-wise, as well as hearing from the signing who the fans voted they are most excited to see this year: Wigan's John Bateman.

There is a new club on board for 2021 as the Leigh Centurions return to the top flight, and owner Derek Beaumont tells us he is confident his side won't be there just to make up the numbers.

Sky Sports Rugby League's Jenna Brooks gets everyone up to speed with what's happened in the off-season and the hero of the 2020 Grand Final Jack Welsby joins us to tell us about THAT moment.

Huddersfield and Hull FC face off in arguably the game of Round 1 and both clubs have new men in charge. The Giants coach Ian Watson and his counterpart at the Airlie Birds Brett Hodgson - a former fan favourite for Huddersfield - discuss their respective prospects for the year.

Super League Preview Show 2021 Live on

We cover every club including hearing from players, fans, coaches, and administrators about an intriguing campaign ahead.

One of the more familiar fans of the game is TV comic Adam Hills and he speaks exclusively to Greg Inglis about the synergy between them as the former Australian international gets used to life in the UK.

And of course our team of experts will reveal who they think will face the drop, and be lifting the Super League trophy come the seasons end. Don't miss it!