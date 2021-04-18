Women's Super League: Leeds Rhinos start season in style with crushing win over York City Knights

Courtney Winfield-Hill scored two tries as Leeds came from behind to thrash York City Knights

Leeds Rhinos started the 2021 Women's Super League season in style with a 68-16 victory over York City Knights.

The Rhinos enjoyed Grand Final and Challenge Cup success in 2019, but Covid-19 denied them the chance to defend their titles in 2020.

York led 10-4 early on and played their part with tries from captain Katie Langan and Ellie Hendry (2).

But the Rhinos were 24-10 ahead by half-time and eventually scored 13 tries through Courtney Winfield-Hill (2), Adi Akwiwu (2), Elle Frain (2), Ellie Oldroyd, Chloe Kerrigan, Hanna Butcher, Sophie Robinson, Ella Johnson, Aimee Staveley and Tara Moxon. Winfield-Hill kicked 16 points.

St Helens signalled their intent too with an 86-0 rout of Bradford Bulls.

The Saints led 52-0 at the break and scored 15 tries with Jodie Cunningham, Amy Hardcastle and Carrie Roberts all claiming hat-tricks. Emily Rudge and Danielle Bush went over twice each, while Faye Gaskin and Chantelle Crowl also crossed.

Georgia Wilson scored five tries for Wigan Warriors in their win over Warrington

Elsewhere, England international Georgia Wilson scored five tries as Wigan Warriors ran in 11 in total during a 52-8 demolition of Warrington Wolves.

Wilson crossed four times before the break as the Warriors raced into a 28-4 interval lead.

Vanessa Temple and Vicky Molyneux bagged a brace apiece and Rachel Thompson and Becky Greenfield also scored against opponents making their Super League debut.

For Castleford, Kelsey Gentles claimed a first-half hat-trick as the Tigers recorded a convincing 40-6 victory over Featherstone Rovers, their first success since Kirsty Maroney and Marie Colley took charge.

Gentles scored two tries in the first five minutes and added a third on the half-hour after Tamzin Renouf had got in on the act.

Hollie-Mae Dodd (2) and Grace Field added further tries with Leah Jones kicking 12 points.