Greg Inglis: Steve Price says Warrington Wolves star out for eight weeks with grade-three hamstring tear

Warrington's former Australia international Greg Inglis is facing a two-month lay-off with a hamstring tear, his coach Steve Price has revealed.

The 34-year-old former Melbourne and South Sydney full-back or centre, who signed a 12-month contract to make his comeback with the Wolves, sat out their first five matches of the season as he built up his fitness following a near two-year lay-off.

Inglis made a try-scoring debut against Hull KR at the start of May and injured his hamstring in only his third appearance against Huddersfield eight days ago.

"It's unfortunate GI has got a grade three hamstring so he's going to be missing for quite a while," Price said at his weekly press conference.

"It's unfortunate because he was starting to find some good footy. But he'll work hard on his rehab and hopefully he won't be too far away.

"It's more than likely to be around the eight-week mark."

Price says the injury was not connected to the player's long lay-off and believes Inglis is mentally strong enough to overcome the setback.

"It was one of those freak accidents that happens," Price added.

"This game is a roller-coaster - some really good highs and some big lows. Greg understands what it takes and we'll get round him, support him. It won't be too far until he's back playing."

Meanwhile, Price played down the prospect of Warrington making a short-term move for England half-back George Williams following his sudden release by Canberra Raiders.

Williams is a free agent after cutting short his stay in the NRL and, although his former club Wigan have first refusal, he is expected to be in big demand.

"I haven't even contemplated that," Price said. "I'm really happy with the players I've got in my squad.

"He's a great player and he's had a fantastic couple of years at Canberra Raiders. I don't know all the circumstances behind it but he's certainly a quality player."