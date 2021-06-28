Super League: Castleford unable to raise team, St Helens awarded Wednesday win as Covid-19 postponement threshold not met

Castleford are unable to raise a team to face St Helens on Wednesday

Wednesday's Super League fixture between Castleford and St Helens has been cancelled because the Tigers say they are unable to raise a team.

The match - a dress rehearsal for the Challenge Cup final on July 17 - has been awarded to reigning champions St Helens with a 24-0 victory because Castleford do not meet the threshold for a postponement under the Covid-19 framework.

To be eligible for a re-arrangement, a club needs to have seven senior players unavailable as a direct result of positive tests or as close contacts.

Castleford say that, in addition to a lengthy injury list among their senior players, they have a number of youngsters with first-team experience unavailable as close contacts of a single Covid-19 positive test.

In addition, the club's Academy squad have all been advised to isolate as a result of two further positive tests.

It is a worrying development less than three weeks before the clubs are due to meet at Wembley.

It is the seventh Super League fixture to fall victim of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 but the first to be cancelled. New dates have been found for three of the other games so far.

In 2020, Warrington were awarded a 24-0 win after their opponents Salford were unable to raise a team.

It was decided last season that league positions will be determined by win percentage in the event that not all fixtures were completed.

A club must play at least 18 matches to qualify for the top-six play-offs.