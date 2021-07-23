Super League: Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity team news

Tongan half-back Ata Hingano could make his Salford debut on Friday

We look at what's being said and team news ahead of Friday's Super League matches, as Salford Red Devils play Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors host Wakefield Trinity...

Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils (7.45pm)

Richard Marshall is excited at the prospect of reuniting half-backs Tui Lolohea and Ata Hingano, who almost helped Tonga pull off a famous victory over England the last time they played together.

Lolohea returns to his old club Leeds on Friday night as the Red Devils look to make it three Super League wins in a row and he could be partnered by Hingano, the club's new signing who arrived in the country a week ago.

📽️ 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪



🙌 Ata is loving the fans already!



Head over to RDTV to hear what Hingano aims to bring to the team, his thoughts on tomorrow's opponents and more!



📺 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 👉 https://t.co/7sPYkZxbdM



💪 #TogetherStronger



🔴👹 pic.twitter.com/ITT0POsMiH — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) July 22, 2021

They were in alongside each other in the halves as the Tongans came from 20-0 down against England in a dramatic World Cup semi-final in Auckland in 2017 which saw them edged out by just two points.

"It's a good partnership," Red Devils head coach Marshall said. "They've got some synergy there and they've played in big games together.

"They are both quality players and to have them both in the team would be exciting for our fans. We identified Ata as a long-term project for us, he can improve us going forward, not just this year but in the future.

"We're hopeful Ata will be involved in the 17. Tui has been ill, but he managed to get through the game last week and hopefully he'll play this week."

Dan Sarginson is available again for Salford

The arrival of Hingano, coupled with the return from suspension of Dan Sarginson, Lee Mossop and Jack Wells, has given Marshall something of a selection headache.

Leeds head coach Richard Agar has also named his strongest squad of the season as he welcomes back winger Ash Handley and prop Mikolaj Oledzki, who have been isolating due to positive Covid 19 tests in their households, while goalkicking second rower Rhyse Martin returns from suspension.

The match at Emerald Headingley is also one that Agar hopes will draw the first five-figure crowd to a Super League game for over 12 months following the lifting of capacity restrictions.

"It has been great having 4,000 in, but hopefully we can get a 10,000-plus crowd here and create a wonderful atmosphere," Agar said.

Richard Agar spoke to the press this morning for his weekly briefing and said that, whilst he is glad to see some of his squad returning, the biggest thing he and the players are looking forward to is the return of crowds to Emerald Headingley

➡ More https://t.co/4x3PDAMIrR pic.twitter.com/r3I9p7OgtM — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) July 22, 2021

"There is no better place to play on a Friday night, in my opinion, in world rugby league than Headingley."

Named squads

Salford Red Devils: Morgan Escare, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Joe Burgess, Tui Lolohea, Lee Mossop, Andy Ackers, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ryan Lannon, Pauli Pauli, Oliver Roberts, Greg Burke, Chris Atkin, Harvey Livett, Rhys Williams, Dan Sarginson, Matt Costello, Jack Ormondroyd, Jack Wells, Sam Luckley, Ata Hingano.

Leeds Rhinos: Tom Briscoe, Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Luke Gale, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, King Vuniyayawa, Sam Walters, Callum McLelland, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Jarrod O'Connor.

Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity (7.45pm)

England centre Reece Lyne is set to make his 200th appearance for Wakefield when they travel to Wigan in Friday's Super League match.

🗣️ "I can't speak highly enough of him.."



Ahead of @Reece__21's 200th Trinity Appearance tomorrow evening, the Head Coach paid tribute to his number 4 during his pre-match press conference.



📺 Watch in full: https://t.co/HSn0YuqOcu pic.twitter.com/dScctTCtUM — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) July 22, 2021

The 28-year-old began his career with hometown club Hull FC, but has become most associated with Trinity after moving there in 2012.

Lyne has become a mainstay of the side during the past nine years, earning international recognition in the process, and head coach Chris Chester was full of praise for him ahead of the milestone.

"It's a fantastic achievement," Chester said. "I can't speak highly enough of Reece, not just as a rugby player but as a person.

"He's given his all for this club. He's been here longer than I have and I'm hopeful he'll be here for a more few years yet. Talks are continuing about an extension and he deserves everything he gets."

0:51 Highlights from the Super League clash between Wakefield vs Wigan. Highlights from the Super League clash between Wakefield vs Wigan.

Wakefield have not won at the DW Stadium since 2017 but will be aiming to complete the double following their 14-6 win at Belle Vue a month ago.

The visitors are boosted by full-back Alex Walker, prop Chris Green and hooker Kyle Wood returning from injury and Covid protocols, while centre Joe Arundel and utility back Ryan Hampshire are back from suspension.

Wigan, meanwhile, have Jackson Hastings and Willie Isa back from suspension. Prop Joe Bullock has recovered from illness too and Sam Powell is over the head knock that forced him to sit out their win at Huddersfield Giants.

Warriors head coach Adrian Lam has not forgotten what happened last time they faced Wakefield either and is eager to make up for that loss.

💬 AL on Wakefield: "They've got some of the best individuals in the comp when you break them down. We've got to make sure we are on our game."#SLWIGWAK #NeverGonnaStop 🍒⚪ #WWRL — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) July 20, 2021

"That is still at the forefront of my mind," Lam said. "It was a really tough night when a few things didn't go our way. We want to turn that result around.

"They've got some of the best individual players in the competition and they're a difficult team to play if they can get a sniff in the game."

Named squads

Wigan Warriors: Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall, Tommy Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Joe Bullock, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Oliver Partington, Tony Clubb, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Bibby, Mitch Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Halsall, James McDonnell, Umyla Hanley, Jackson Hastings, Brad O'Neill.

Wakefield Trinity: Reece Lyne, Liam Kay, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, David Fifita, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jay Pitts, Eddie Battye, James Batchelor, Chris Green, Innes Senior, Joe Arundel, Alex Walker, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Lee Kershaw, Ryan Hampshire, Harry Bowes.