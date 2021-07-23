Super League: Adrian Lam hails Wigan Warriors' winning performance against Wakefield Trinity

Jake Bibby and Willie Isa celebrate a try in Wigan's win over Wakefield

Adrian Lam felt Wigan Warriors' performance in their 25-12 win over Wakefield Trinity in Super League was the best they had produced all season.

The Warriors led 9-0 at half-time with Jake Bibby grabbing a brace of tries, while three more tries after the break - another for Bibby and one each for Joe Shorrocks and Liam Marshall - saw them lead 25-0.

The Warriors then seemed to take their foot off the gas and allowed Trinity to score two late tries, but Lam was not concerned about that at all.

"I thought that first 60 minutes was as good as we have been this year," Lam said. "There was a 20-minute period there when we were back to who we want to be as a team. That's the first sign we have had all year.

"The last 15 minutes, I am not going to take any notice of. I had got all our subs on and had rested as many players as I could, so we were out of sync a little at the end."

3:00 Highlights as a Jackson Hastings masterclass secures Wigan Warriors' third straight win against Wakefield Trinity Highlights as a Jackson Hastings masterclass secures Wigan Warriors' third straight win against Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield coach Chris Chester admitted it was a frustrating night for his side.

Although he was upset with some of the individual performances of his senior players, he believes the effort is definitely there but they need to be a lot smarter if they are to pick up more wins this season.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester was frustrated by his side's slow start to the second half

"I thought it was an even contest in the first half, I didn't think there was a lot between the two teams to be honest," Chester said. "The difference tonight was the guy at full-back (Jackson Hastings). He caused us a lot of problems.

"I am really disappointed with the start of that second half. I don't think it was anything exceptional that Wigan did, I just think (we had) errors after half-time from some senior guys. That's what is really disappointed.

"We touched the ball once in nine sets and they went and scored three tries off that one error.

"That was disappointing. We played more direct in the second period of that second half. We are just a really frustrated group at the moment."