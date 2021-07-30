Super League and Rugby Football League take step closer to re-alignment

Rugby Football League and Super League club representatives met on Friday

The first steps towards a re-alignment of Super League and the Rugby Football League were taken today when club representatives met to discuss plans for a restructure of the game.

No decisions have been taken and clubs will be expected to provide feedback ahead of a re-convening of the meeting next Friday.

Clubs will also consider a short-term plan to suspend relegation in 2021 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but continue with promotion from the Championship.

Super League's interim chairman Ken Davy is leading the drive to bring his organisation closer to the governing body following the split of 2018 and, along with RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer, Davy led discussions with clubs from all three tiers of the professional game.

Rimmer said: "All of us involved in these discussions today want the very best for their clubs, players, fans and the whole game.

"The collective approach has been positive and constructive and there will be further consultation with clubs in the coming days."

In addition to re-alignment, topics discussed included central funding distribution from the new television deal and potential new competitions designed to help grow the game commercially.

Davy said: "The emphasis of today's meeting was to provide a platform for discussion on several key areas of the sport, which can be the catalyst to drive the game forward in the coming years.

"The whole game approach to these discussions is testament to the importance placed on ensuring we deliver a compelling, long-lasting structure for the whole sport.

"The next two years are absolutely vital for the sport. We need to continue to make rugby league an attractive sport to supporters, broadcasters, viewers and commercial partners."