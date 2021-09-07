Magic Weekend 2021: The star players from Super League's two days in Newcastle

Catalans stand-off James Maloney is one of three Dragons players in our team

We put together our XIII of the players who stood out across the two days of Super League's Magic Weekend at St James' Park in Newcastle...

1. Ryan Hampshire (Wakefield Trinity)

A try and an assist from the full-back helped Wakefield continue their resurgence under interim head coach Willie Poching in a 32-18 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Hampshire also carried for 94 metres with an average gain of around nine metres per carry and made one tackle break.

2. Ben Crooks (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Crooks got his 10th try of the Super League season to help set Hull KR on course for a 44-6 win over Leigh Centurions at St James' Park.

The winger provided an assist too, making one clean break and two tackle breaks, and carrying for 154 metres with an average gain of 12 metres.

3. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

The centre continued his impressive form since returning to action from a long spell out injured with a try and an assist in Leeds' golden-point win over Hull FC.

Newman scored one try and set up another, as well as carrying for 78 metres with an average gain of eight metres and breaking six tackles and making one clean break.

Kruise Leeming's first-ever drop goal in the second period of golden point extra-time gave Leeds Rhinos' prospects of reaching the Super League play-offs a huge boost

4. Dean Whare (Catalans Dragons)

The New Zealand international's try helped Catalans on their way to a memorable comeback in the golden-point victory over St Helens which clinched the League Leaders' Shield.

Whare's try came in a match which saw him carry for 82 metres, with one clean break and one tackle busts as well.

5. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

The 19-year-old opened the scoring in the first minute against Wigan Warriors, setting up Warrington for a 10-6 win.

Thewlis' try came in a game that saw him carry for a total of 116 metres with an average gain of 11 metres.

6. James Maloney (Catalans Dragons)

James Maloney kicked a drop-goal for Catalans Dragons who defeated St Helens by Golden Point after being 30-12 behind with three minutes left!

The stand-off wrote his name into the history books with the drop goal which secured a dramatic victory over St Helens.

Maloney kicked five conversions too, along with breaking one tackle and making 21 tackles on the defensive side too.

7. Peter Mata'utia (Castleford Tigers)

Mata'utia earned the player of the match award playing as a stand-in scrum-half as Castleford opened Magic Weekend with a 29-18 win over Salford Red Devils.

As well as scoring a try, he carried for 81 metres with an average gain of nine metres, made five tackle busts and one clean break, and kicked for goals.

Castleford's Peter Mata'utia hopes his team can continue their momentum following the victory over Salford

8. Albert Vete (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The Tonga international was among the try-scorers for Rovers as they closed out the weekend with a win over Leigh which kept their play-off hopes alive.

Vete broke four tackles, made one clean break and carried for 79 metres with an average gain of eight metres too.

9. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

The hooker made some important contributions in both attack and defence for Warrington as they edged out Wigan on the Sunday.

He provided an assist for George Williams' try, carried for 99 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, as well as making 43 tackles in defence.

10. Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves)

Mike Cooper bigs up the Magical Weekend concept after a tough match against Wigan

Cooper was named player of the match in Warrington's win over Wigan, carrying for 179 metres with an average gain of 10 metres.

That included him breaking five tackles, while on the defensive side the prop came up with 26 tackles.

11. Sione Mata'utia (St Helens)

Two tries from the second row capped a strong performance, although he would ultimately finish on the losing team as Saints were beaten in extra-time by Catalans.

Mata'utia's tries came in a game where he carried for 121 metres with an average gain of eight metres, made two clean breaks, broke five tackles and made 30 tackles.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity)

The Australian second row was among the try-scorers as Wakefield kicked off the second day of Magic Weekend with a win against Huddersfield.

Tanginoa carried for 118 with an average gain of eight metres, along with making one clean break and busting one tackle.

13. Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons)

Another big effort from the loose forward helped Catalans fight back from being 30-12 down heading into the dying minutes and secure the League Leaders' Shield.

Against St Helens, Goudemand provided a try assist and had an average gain of eight metres per carry, along with making 49 tackles.