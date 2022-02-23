Richie Myler: Leeds back faces prospect of 10 weeks out after undergoing surgery on his adductor

Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler could be out for around 10 weeks

Leeds back Richie Myler could be out for around 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his adductor.

The 31-year-old picked up the injury in the first half of the opening-round defeat by Warrington earlier this month.

"He had his surgery on Monday," Rhinos boss Richard Agar told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Initial estimates are around 10 weeks, which could have been worse.

"The specialist that has looked at it talked about the way in which he's landed, the mechanism of it, can potentially do damage to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament [in the knee].

"So he feels he's been, looking at the incident, lucky to escape further damage."