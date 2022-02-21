Super League: Team of the week for Round 2 of the regular season

Peter Mata'utia is one of two Warrington players to earn a place in our team of the week

We go through the statistics and put together our stand-out XIII from Round 2 of the 2022 Betfred Super League regular season...

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Another impressive performance from the full-back who made it back-to-back player-of-the-match displays as Wigan defeated Leeds Rhinos 34-12 on Friday evening.

Jai Field was in tremendous form for Wigan Warriors in their win over Leeds Rhinos, running in a hat-trick of tries

Field's night was capped with a first hat-trick of his professional career, including a spectacular length-of-the-field effort, as well as racking up 231 metres with an average gain of 13 metres, plus three clean breaks and three tackle busts.

2. Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils)

Last year's top try-scorer in Super League's regular season has carried on where he left off, with his four tries in Salford's 38-12 win over Toulouse Olympique taking him to five in 2022 already.

Sio's try-scoring exploits came off the back of making 140 metres with an average gain of 14 metres per carry, along with making two tackle busts in a game played in horrendous weather conditions.

3. Peter Mata'utia (Warrington Wolves)

Peter Mata'utia scores his first Warrington try against his former club Castleford

The centre returned to haunt former club Castleford Tigers with a player-of-the-match performance as Warrington kicked off Round 2 with a 34-10 win in the Thursday evening game.

As well as scoring a try, Mata'utia carried for 118 metres and made three tackle busts, along with coming up with an offload to keep play alive.

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

A try-scoring performance from the England centre helped St Helens make it two wins from two so far this season as they overcame Hull FC 38-6 in the Saturday lunchtime game.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull FC and St Helens

Percival's score came on the back of him carrying for 103 metres with an average gain of eight metres, along with making one clean break and busting four tackles.

5. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

The winger took his try tally for the season to three so far after crossing twice in Wakefield's narrow 24-22 defeat away to Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

Johnstone's double came as he carried for 142 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, along with busting out of seven tackles.

6. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

George Williams finished off a nice team move for Warrington Wolves against Castleford Tigers

Another strong performance from the England international helped the Wolves secure victory in their first home game of the season and make it two wins from two.

Williams scored a try and provided two assists, along with carrying for 130 metres on the back of making one clean break and four tackle busts.

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

It was another fine contribution from Sneyd as his second spell at Salford gets underway, combining well with half-back partner Brodie Croft and helping the Red Devils to victory on Sunday.

Highlights of the Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and Toulouse

The 31-year-old scored a try and set up another, along with proving elusive for the Toulouse defence with one clean break and four tackle busts against the Super League newcomers.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

The prop was near-on unstoppable with the ball in hand for Saints as the reigning champions made the most of their man advantage in the win over Hull FC following Luke Gale's first-half red card.

Walmsley carried for 210 metres with an average gain of 14 metres, busting five tackles in the process. He also came up with 20 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

9. Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors)

Sam Powell chased down a Kai Pearce-Paul kick to score for Wigan against Leeds

Powell's quick thinking and support play helped him grab two tries for Wigan as they made it two wins from two at the start of the season with victory at home to Leeds.

The hooker also put in a monumental defensive shift in the middle at the DW Stadium too, coming up with a team-highest 45 tackles.

10. Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons)

The former New Zealand international made an important contribution off the interchange bench for the Dragons as they battled past Wakefield in Perpignan.

Highlights of the Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity

Kasiano carried for 104 metres with an average gain of eight metres with the ball in hand, as well as making 20 tackles in defence.

11. Sione Mata'utia (St Helens)

Just like his brother Peter for Warrington two days earlier, Sione was in fine form for Saints to help them to victory at the MKM Stadium.

The back row carried for 107 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, made one clean break and five tackle busts, and scored a try. He also came up with 21 tackles in defence.

12. Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)

Highlights of the Betfred Super League game between Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR

Two tries from the one-time England international helped set Huddersfield on their way to a 26-12 victory over Hull Kingston Rovers in their first home game of the season.

McQueen also carried for 142 metres with an average gain of nine metres, made one clean break and two tackle busts, and came up with 38 tackles in defence.

13. Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

The Giants captain led from the front as they overcame Hull KR on Saturday afternoon, including being among the try-scorers at John Smith's Stadium.

Yates covered 153 metres with the ball in hand too, gaining an average of 10 metres, plus made one clean break and three tackles busts. On the defensive side, the back row made 33 tackles.

14th man: Whizzy Rascal

There was a light-hearted incident moments before kick-off between Warrington vs Castleford, when mascot 'Whizzy Rascal' delivering the match ball via a mini BMW drove off with the ball!

We could not have team of the week and fail to include one of the biggest stars to emerge from Round 2 in the form of the mysterious Whizzy Rascal.

The new Warrington mascot raised plenty of smiles ahead of the clash with Castleford after delivering the match ball onto the field, only to drive off with it twice. The Wolves have already vowed there is more to come too.