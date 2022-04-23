Hull KR and Warrington post comfortable Super League wins over Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants

Lachlan Coote was among the try scorers as Hull KR posted a sixth victory on the spin, beating Wakefield in Saturday's Super League

A round-up of Saturday's Super League action as Hull KR and Warrington secured comfortable victories over Wakefield and Huddersfield, winning by the same scoreline...

Hull KR 32-10 Wakefield Trinity

Hull KR climbed to fourth place in Betfred Super League with a 32-10 win over Wakefield in their first match since coach Tony Smith's bombshell announcement of his end-of-season departure.

Rovers led 16-0 at half-time and winger Ethan Ryan scored two tries in six minutes early in the second half to ensure a sixth successive win in all competitions that keeps them well in the hunt for both major trophies.

Already 80 minutes away from a place in the 2022 Challenge Cup final, Smith's men ran in seven tries to two to secure a sixth league win of the season which lifted them four places on the ladder.

It also condemned Wakefield to a third consecutive defeat, and the loss would have been even more emphatic but for an off day with the boot for Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote, who managed just two conversions from his seven attempts.

However, the former St Helens favourite was hugely influential on his return to the side and was also among the tries. Second rower Kane Linnett also made a big impact on his return with two touchdowns.

Warrington 32-10 Huddersfield Giants

Josh Thewlis claimed a hat-trick and emergency half-backs Riley Dean and Peter Mata'utia were inspirational as Warrington powered to a 32-10 Super League victory over Huddersfield at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Dean and Mata'utia proved more than able deputies for injured pair George Williams and Gareth Widdop as they helped guide Warrington to only their second win in eight games.

Full-back Thewlis, who was filling in for the injured Stefan Ratchford, scored three tries as the Wolves bounced back from a narrow defeat at Hull FC on Easter Monday.

There were notable milestones for Warrington's Daryl Clark and Josh Charnley. Hooker Clark was making his 200th appearance for the club, while Charnley made his 300th career appearance, with 107 of those for the Wolves.

Huddersfield, who started with former Warrington skipper Chris Hill, really struggled to settle in a game where they were reduced to 12 men on two separate occasions - Australian Jack Cogger sin-binned twice in the first half.