England skipper Sam Tomkins signs new one-year Catalans Dragons contract in Super League

England captain Sam Tomkins has signed a new 12-month contract with Catalans Dragons, the club confirmed on Friday.

The 33-year-old reigning Man of Steel was out of contract with the Perpignan club at the end of the season but has long indicated his desire to stay in the south of France, where he has set up home with his wife and four children.

Tomkins' new deal will keep him at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2023 season.

"I am really happy to have signed a new contract to take me into my fifth year at the Dragons," he said.

"We are a club on an upward trajectory and it's great to be a part of it. This is home now for me and my family so it was a very easy decision to extend my stay with the club."

Tomkins, who is currently sidelined with a leg fracture, has scored 25 tries and 305 points in 69 appearances with the Dragons since joining them from his hometown club Wigan in 2019.

He was named in the 2021 Super League Dream Team and played a key role in the club winning the League Leaders Shield and reaching a maiden Grand Final.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: "Sam has been outstanding for us since his arrival.

"His performances and leadership on the field and integration within our whole organisation off the field have made him a firm favourite. We are very happy to extend his deal into 2023."