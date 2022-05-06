Hull KR head coach Tony Smith could look into a role in rugby union when he leaves at end of season

Tony Smith is preparing Hull KR for Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield Giants

Outgoing Hull KR coach Tony Smith says he may seek a move into rugby union if he cannot find another role in rugby league next season.

The 55-year-old, who is preparing Rovers for their Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, will leave the Craven Park club at the end of the current campaign.

"That would be the preference [to stay in Super League] but not many opportunities arise," said Smith, who has previously coached Huddersfield, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Great Britain and England.

"If not, I will have to look further afield, whether it's France, the Championship or another sport. Maybe I'll have to look around to see if there are any opportunities in rugby union.

"I'll keep my options open. I still want to coach. I have got my mojo back so I'll have to see what arises. There is nothing on the horizon and, if there's any interest out there, I'd love to get a call.

"In the meantime, I've got a lot to focus on."

Smith took Hull KR to within 80 minutes of a maiden Grand Final last October, while they are now one victory away from a first Challenge Cup final appearance in seven years.

Hull KR lost 50-0 to Leeds in the 2015 Challenge Cup final, which was their first appearance in that game since 1996, when they suffered 15-14 defeat to Castleford.

Rovers' sole Challenge Cup final success came in 1980 when they beat city rivals Hull FC 10-5.